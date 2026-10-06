MOUNTAIN MAMAS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Set for Flashback Theater Co. 13th Season

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Season tickets are now on sale for Flashback Theater Co.'s thirteenth season of productions. This season, shows include intimate dramas, a raucous and highly theatrical comedy, and a Tony-winning stage musical. Since its inception in 2014, Flashback Theater has garnered recognition throughout the Lake Cumberland region as an artistic powerhouse and community hub. Known for diverse offerings and professional quality productions, there's always something to look forward to at Flashback Theater Co. Get your season tickets today to have something fun coming up all year long!

Mountain Mamas

The season starts with Flashback's bread and butter: an intimate family drama with local roots. Mountain Mamas by Daryl Lisa Fazio tells the story of three generations of female coal miners reckoning with both what the coal industry has given them, as well as what it has taken away. Our leading lady is Patsy, a rambunctious and opinionated mother who finds herself having lost the ability to move or communicate after a mining accident. With her home (not to mention the whole dang planet) under more pressure than it's ever been, Patsy's going to have to learn a whole new way of being to save her entire world. Directed by Sommer Winstead, this play deals with themes of family, tradition, labor, environmentalism, and living with a disability in America. The play will run October 29 - Nov 8, 2026 at Somerset First United Methodist Church.

A Christmas Carol

Flashback returns to The Virginia in December for a very special limited holiday engagement. In Patrick Barlow's comic and delightfully adaptation of A Christmas Carol, every character but Scrooge is played by a rag tag team of actors balancing multiple hats (sometimes literally)! Inventive, playful, imaginative, and full of heart; this updated holiday classic is sure to fill your holiday with tidings of comfort and joy. See the play directed by Jade Ellis December 18-20, 2026 at The Virginia in Downtown Somerset.

Joshua Pennwrite: Ghostwriter

What better way to start the new year than with a new play? The latest selection from Flashback Theater Co.'s New Play Development Workshop, Joshua Pennwrite: Ghostwriter is a new play by Somerset author Michele L. Hinton. It tells the story of Justine, a novelist who is herself based in Somerset. Justine's untimely demise comes just as the whole world is on the edge of their seats waiting for the sequel to her popular novel. What's a woman to do? She finds a superfan - and makes it his problem. This intimate and surprising play will inspire each of us to seize the day - and live life to its fullest. Running February 18 - 28, 2026 at Flashback Theater Co's storefront space in downtown Somerset.

Come From Away

Rounding out the season in June is Come From Away by Irene Sankhoff & David Hein. This contemporary musical stole the hearts of critics and audiences alike when it won the 2017 Tony Award for Best New Musical. The tiny island of Newfoundland made a big impact when, on September 11th 2001, they found themselves as the unlikely hosts of 38 planes carrying thousands of people. This musical pays tribute to the heroes around the world who showed up that day, while also being a joyful and heartfelt celebration of intercultural exchange. Celebrate how the languages of food, music, and friendship can unite us all with Come From Away, running under the direction of Billy Christopher Maupin June 17 - 27, 2027 at The Virginia.

With each production offering a unique experience, you'll surely want to purchase Season Tickets so you can enjoy everything Flashback has to offer. This year, each Season Ticket holder will be given a special pass that is unique to them, redeemable for one ticket to each of the four shows. Patrons can use their code to purchase online, or call Flashback's box office for assistance finding the best seat in the house! Cheaper than purchasing tickets for each show individually, you'll save big on entertainment this season at $85 a person.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 38 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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