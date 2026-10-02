Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts to Open Applications for 40th Anniversary Class

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The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for its 40th anniversary class. Since its first summer program in 1987, the tuition-free immersive arts education program has cultivated more than 9,000 student-artists from across the state, including a Grammy Award-winning vocalist, Tony-nominated actor, Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate, and numerous creative leaders and engaged citizens.

Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. The 40th anniversary class of 260 students will attend the program from June 6 to June 26, 2027, at Northern Kentucky University. The program connects students to peers and arts educators from across the state and offers the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.

GSA is looking for students with skill in their artform, passion for creativity, an open mind, collaborative spirit, and an eagerness for learning. The entire preliminary application is virtual, and all completed applications will be considered. Applicant guides released alongside the application portal describe the application and audition process and criteria for each artform, allowing students to begin honing their materials. Applications are due Sunday, January 17, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. ET / 10:59 p.m. CT.

All finalists will attend an audition or review, held either in person at Northern Kentucky University or virtually, depending on the artform. Thursday auditions will run from 1 to 6 p.m. ET and are offered for Dance, Drama, and Musical Theatre only. Friday and Saturday auditions and reviews will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET for all artforms. Full details are available in each artform's applicant guide.

During the three-week program, student-artists are immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction is offered in nine disciplines: Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Graphic Design, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.

ABOUT THE KENTUCKY GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS:

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor's Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, David F. Young and Cheryl Cahill, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.

Interested students can learn more and apply at www.kentuckygsa.org.

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