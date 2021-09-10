Kentucky Performing Arts To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Result

Kentucky Performing Arts, with support from Kentucky Opera, Louisville Ballet, Louisville Orchestra, PNC Broadway in Louisville, and StageOne Family Theatre, has announced that guests attending indoor performances at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Brown Theatre, and Old Forester's Paristown Hall will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, we are putting these protocols in place to create the safest possible environment," says Kentucky Performing Arts President and CEO Kim Baker. "This is a necessary step for Kentucky Performing Arts to continue to deliver upon its mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts and remain an economic driver for our city and state."

The vaccine or negative test policy begins October 1, 2021. Mandatory masking is currently in place in all venues. Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means that on the date of the performance, a guest has received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days prior.

If a guest is not vaccinated, they must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance time. The negative test requirement also applies to patrons between the ages of 5 and 12. Patrons under the age of 5 will not be required to obtain a negative PCR test to gain entry. COVID-19 tests must be conducted by a third-party medical laboratory. Self-administered tests will not be accepted.

In addition to mandatory vaccinations or proof of negative test, and mask-wearing inside its venues, Kentucky Performing Arts, working in partnership with Norton Healthcare, has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety upgrades throughout the pandemic. These include HVAC upgrades to enhance air filtration and quality, the installation of touchless fixtures in all venues, enhanced cleaning processes and procedures across all venues, staff COVID training, and the use of magnetometer security screening, which expedites the entry processes and limits physical contact.

All staff and volunteers in Kentucky Performing Arts venues are required to be fully vaccinated and regular testing will also be utilized to ensure that everyone backstage remains healthy.

With mandatory vaccines becoming a requirement of many of the promoters, artists, and touring companies that use the KPA facilities, Baker says these measures are necessary to allow Kentucky Performing Arts venues to remain open. This in turn will protect the jobs of the artists on the stages, the crews backstage and serve as a force of both community and economic good.

"The arts sector brings millions of dollars to the local and state economy every year and will be a key to the revitalization of Downtown Louisville," Baker added. "We want to ensure the arts and cultural community remains strong and accessible".

Kentucky Performing Arts officials will regularly evaluate and adjust based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Individual organizations and events may have additional audience requirements, and ticket buyers will be alerted to any additional requirements prior to their event date. Updated vaccination and masking requirements, along with Frequently Asked Questions, can be found here: