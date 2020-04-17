Kentucky Performing Arts Announces #KPAatHome Week Three Performances

As the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic continue on, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) announces its third week of #KPAatHome. The free, virtual concert series engages arts lovers from all over the country, while also providing paying gigs for local artists whose livelihoods are being impacted by social distancing protocols. Following another successful week of shows, KPA is proud to continue the live performances for patrons to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Daily concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page. Viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time. The performance schedule will run through May 3, 2020.

Show Schedule

Sunday, April 19, 8:00pm: Anna and Charlie Blanton

Monday, April 20, 8:00pm: Marzz

Tuesday, April 21, 8:00pm: Ryan Davis

Wednesday, April 22, 8:00pm: Flamenco Louisville featuring Diana Dinicola and Paul Carney

Thursday, April 23, 3:00pm: Tom Cunningham

Thursday, April 23, 8:00pm: Tyrone Cotton

Friday, April 24, 8:00pm: Cami Glauser and Aaron Bibelhauser

Saturday, April 25, 8:00pm: Otis Junior

*Note: Artist lineup is subject to change

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You