2027 KPA Bradley Awards Reveals Participating Schools
Two regional winners will advance to The Jimmy Awards in New York City for coaching and a national Broadway ceremony.
Kentucky Performing Arts has revealed the Kentucky and Southern Indiana High Schools participating in the 2027 KPA Bradley Awards. The program includes Fall and Spring productions at 32 schools across 22 counties. This program is an official participant in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards.
While KPA's Governor's School for the Arts program celebrates young artists at a state level, KPA Bradley Awards launches our talented youth from both Kentucky and Southern Indiana to the national stage while simultaneously building community amongst our region's high school theatre programs.
KPA Bradley Awards partners with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to evaluate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards. Awards will be in various categories, of which students, educators, and ensembles are eligible. During the awards ceremony, held in The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts' largest theater, Whitney Hall, in Louisville, KY, two students will be selected to represent our region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City, which includes an all-expenses paid 10 days of individual coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals, culminating in a national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.
Participating Schools
Adair County High School — Columbia, KY; Adair County
Apollo High School — Owensboro, KY; Daviess County
Assumption High School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County
Ballard High School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County
Bath County High School — Owingsville, KY; Bath County
Beechwood High School — Ft. Mitchell, KY; Kenton County
Boyle County High School — Danville, KY; Boyle County
Bracken County High School — Brooksville, KY; Bracken County
Bryan Station High School — Lexington, KY; Fayette County
East Jessamine High School — Nicholasville, KY; Jessamine County
Eastern High School — Pekin, IN; Washington County
Franklin County High School — Frankfort, KY; Franklin County
George Rogers Clark High School — Winchester, KY; Clark County
Greenwood High School — Bowling Green, KY; Warren County
Jeffersonville High School — Jeffersonville, IN; Clark County
Lafayette High School — Lexington, KY; Fayette County
Louisville Collegiate School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County
Marshall County High School — Benton, KY; Marshall County
McCracken County High School — Paducah, KY; McCracken County
Mercer County Senior High School — Harrodsburg, KY; Mercer County
Mercy Academy — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County
New Albany Floyd County Schools — New Albany, IN; Floyd County
North Hardin Classical Christian School — Radcliff, KY; Hardin County
North Oldham High School — Goshen, KY; Oldham County
Providence High School — Clarksville, IN; Clark County
Rowan County Senior High School — Morehead, KY; Rowan County
Sacred Heart Academy — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County
Silver Creek High School — Sellersburg, IN; Clark County
West Jessamine High School — Nicholasville, KY; Jessamine County
Western Hills High School — Frankfort, KY; Franklin County
Woodford County High School — Versailles, KY; Woodford County
Youth Performing Arts School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County
The participating schools will have a team of three adjudicators view their musical. Schools and students can be nominated in numerous categories, including:
- Behind The Scenes Excellence
- Outstanding Community Engagement (i.e. fundraising for charity, raising awareness of an important issue, etc.)
- Student Reporter Recognition
- Outstanding Student Designer
- Outstanding Arts Mentor
- Outstanding Technical Execution
- Outstanding Dance Execution
- Outstanding Ensemble Performance
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Best Overall Musical Production
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