2027 KPA Bradley Awards Reveals Participating Schools

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Kentucky Performing Arts has revealed the Kentucky and Southern Indiana High Schools participating in the 2027 KPA Bradley Awards. The program includes Fall and Spring productions at 32 schools across 22 counties. This program is an official participant in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards.

While KPA's Governor's School for the Arts program celebrates young artists at a state level, KPA Bradley Awards launches our talented youth from both Kentucky and Southern Indiana to the national stage while simultaneously building community amongst our region's high school theatre programs.

KPA Bradley Awards partners with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to evaluate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony modeled after the Tony Awards. Awards will be in various categories, of which students, educators, and ensembles are eligible. During the awards ceremony, held in The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts' largest theater, Whitney Hall, in Louisville, KY, two students will be selected to represent our region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City, which includes an all-expenses paid 10 days of individual coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals, culminating in a national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.

Participating Schools ​​​​​​​

Adair County High School — Columbia, KY; Adair County

Apollo High School — Owensboro, KY; Daviess County

Assumption High School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County

Ballard High School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County

Bath County High School — Owingsville, KY; Bath County

Beechwood High School — Ft. Mitchell, KY; Kenton County

Boyle County High School — Danville, KY; Boyle County

Bracken County High School — Brooksville, KY; Bracken County

Bryan Station High School — Lexington, KY; Fayette County

East Jessamine High School — Nicholasville, KY; Jessamine County

Eastern High School — Pekin, IN; Washington County

Franklin County High School — Frankfort, KY; Franklin County

George Rogers Clark High School — Winchester, KY; Clark County

Greenwood High School — Bowling Green, KY; Warren County

Jeffersonville High School — Jeffersonville, IN; Clark County

Lafayette High School — Lexington, KY; Fayette County

Louisville Collegiate School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County

Marshall County High School — Benton, KY; Marshall County

McCracken County High School — Paducah, KY; McCracken County

Mercer County Senior High School — Harrodsburg, KY; Mercer County

Mercy Academy — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County

New Albany Floyd County Schools — New Albany, IN; Floyd County

North Hardin Classical Christian School — Radcliff, KY; Hardin County

North Oldham High School — Goshen, KY; Oldham County

Providence High School — Clarksville, IN; Clark County

Rowan County Senior High School — Morehead, KY; Rowan County

Sacred Heart Academy — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County

Silver Creek High School — Sellersburg, IN; Clark County

West Jessamine High School — Nicholasville, KY; Jessamine County

Western Hills High School — Frankfort, KY; Franklin County

Woodford County High School — Versailles, KY; Woodford County

Youth Performing Arts School — Louisville, KY; Jefferson County

The participating schools will have a team of three adjudicators view their musical. Schools and students can be nominated in numerous categories, including:

Behind The Scenes Excellence

Outstanding Community Engagement (i.e. fundraising for charity, raising awareness of an important issue, etc.)

Student Reporter Recognition

Outstanding Student Designer

Outstanding Arts Mentor

Outstanding Technical Execution

Outstanding Dance Execution

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Overall Musical Production

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 09 Hrs 16 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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