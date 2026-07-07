Review: HAMILTON Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

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Here we are, over 10 years later and Hamilton is still a sensation. The juggernaut has returned to Louisville with a deserved rapturous response.



This being the third time it’s played Louisville, I couldn’t help but be amazed at its lasting impression. The opening night performance was near sold out, and the audience was hungry for it.



For anyone who may not know, Hamilton is the bio-musical about Alexander Hamilton’s life, as told through hip hop and contemporary musical theatre styles with a diverse race-conscious cast.



As for the cast, Tyler Fauntleroy’s Hamilton is a great anchor for the company. He’s in great voice and commands the stage effortlessly. Alternatively, Jimmie Jeter’s Aaron Burr was acted fantastically, but I felt as though his vocals never really took flight how I was hoping they would. Marja Harmon’s Angelica brings a phenomenal -almost regal- presence to the stage. She plays the role with a fierce sense of loyalty, and her vocals during “Satisfied” in Act 1 tore the roof off Whitney Hall. Lily Soto’s Eliza is a true highlight as well. She masterfully navigates Eliza’s complicated arc from a naïve young bride to a scarred lover to a grieving mother and widow. She truly has acting chops aplenty and her vocals are unmatched, solidifying her as possibly the best sung Eliza I’ve had the pleasure of seeing live. A.D. Weaver’s George Washington was a marvel. From the moment he enters, he’s got this unmistakable confidence and swagger that is downright magnetic. His “One Last Time” was almost otherworldly in its execution. Finally, Matt Bittner as King George III was a comedic delight. He’s effortlessly hilarious in his limited stage time, but his timing and fantastic vocals leave a lasting impression.



Hamilton as a musical is one that I greatly admire, and one that I’d never turn down the opportunity to see. That being said, I’ll say it’s never been one that I truly love. I always wondered if the hype would ever wear off, but to my delightful surprise, Louisville audiences have proven that this show - arguably Lin Manuel Miranda’s opus - is still deeply loved. If you have the chance to see it while it’s in town, this cast is overall a wonderful introduction and you won’t be disappointed.

HAMILTON

Running Now - July 12th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

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