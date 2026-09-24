9 TO 5 Free Screening to Take Place at Old Forester's Paristown Hall

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Old Forester’s Paristown Hall will host a free screening of the Dolly Parton comedy 9 to 5 on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The screening falls on 9/25, a date that nods to the film’s title.

Audiences are invited to grab their favorite co-workers and Dolly-loving friends for an evening with the workplace comedy. Guests can arrive early for a cocktail before the screening and are welcome to dress with Dolly flair, whether that means big hair, rhinestones, country glam or anything that answers the question, “What would Dolly do?”

The event offers longtime fans who know every line, as well as those seeing the film for the first time, a chance to laugh together and celebrate Parton’s music and screen legacy.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent Street, Louisville, KY 40204. The event is free, and no tickets are required. Visit Kentucky Performing Arts for more information.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 03 Hrs 02 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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