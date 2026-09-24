9 TO 5 Free Screening to Take Place at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
The event will feature cocktails and encourage guests to arrive in Dolly-inspired attire for an evening of celebration.
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall will host a free screening of the Dolly Parton comedy 9 to 5 on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The screening falls on 9/25, a date that nods to the film’s title.
Audiences are invited to grab their favorite co-workers and Dolly-loving friends for an evening with the workplace comedy. Guests can arrive early for a cocktail before the screening and are welcome to dress with Dolly flair, whether that means big hair, rhinestones, country glam or anything that answers the question, “What would Dolly do?”
The event offers longtime fans who know every line, as well as those seeing the film for the first time, a chance to laugh together and celebrate Parton’s music and screen legacy.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent Street, Louisville, KY 40204. The event is free, and no tickets are required. Visit Kentucky Performing Arts for more information.
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