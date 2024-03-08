(mostly)musicals RAISE A GLASS To Celebrate 50 Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



(mostly)musicals is putting on a night to remember! Join the fun as the eclectic cabaret series marks its 50th show, RAISE A GLASS! Taking place on Thursday, March 28th at their new venue, The Write-Off Room. this special one-night-only event promises an evening of music, memories, and merriment,

For ten years, (mostly)musicals has been a home for creativity, camaraderie, and connection in the Los Angeles theater scene. With RAISE A GLASS, the audience can expect a golden evening of songs about intoxication across genres, from classic Broadway to contemporary favorites, performed by a stellar lineup of artists delivering show-stopping performances.

Join Gregory Nabours and an intoxicating lineup of talent featuring Broadway's Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES), Mike Millan (MARGARITAVILLE), Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, SOUTH PACIFIC), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, DREAMGIRLS), Domonique Paton (WICKED), and Eric B. Anthony (HAIRSPRAY), plus local favorites Amanda Kruger (Celebration's A NEW BRAIN), Caitlin Gallogly (RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), EK Dagenfield (IT: A MUSICAL PARODY), Emily Goglia (Postmodern Jukebox), Mitchell Gerard Johnson (EXORCISTIC), and more!

"It's incredible to believe we've reached this milestone," says amy francis schott, the producer of the event. "After 10 years, 50 shows, and 9 venues, we're still going strong. Literally hundreds of talented singers have performed with (mostly)musicals since 2014, and we're grateful to everyone who has taken part, onstage and off! This is a toast to them as well as the Los Angeles musical theatre community."

"We want to make sure this landmark show is something truly special," says Gregory Nabours, mmLA's award-winning music director. "It's a chance to thank our audience for their support over the years. We can't wait to raise a glass with all of you!"

RAISE A GLASS promises an evening filled with music, laughter, and plenty of surprises. Whether a seasoned fan or experiencing (mostly)musicals for the first time, RAISE A GLASS is the perfect event for you! Doors open at 6:30pm for drinks, the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson (THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at the Geffen) follows.

Tickets for (mostly)musicals are $25/ $35/$50, and are available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mostlymusicals-raise-a-glass-tickets-848569964607 or via www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Please note: ticket holders must be 21 years old and over. A $20 two drink minimum will be collected at the door. The venue is accessible, guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 747-400-4156 X321.

The Write-Off Room is located at 11502 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. Valet parking is available for $8 cash only behind the venue, and limited metered and free street parking is available in the neighborhood. There is no kitchen at The Write-Off Room, but an excellent food truck is available nightly.

Founded in 2014, (mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles. Produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours, mmLA is dedicated to showcasing the talents of both established performers and up-and-coming artists in LA's musical theatre community. With a commitment to celebrating the rich history of musical theater while keeping an eye on the new and notable, (mostly)musicals has become a beloved institution among audiences and artists alike. For updates and news about upcoming shows, join (mostly)musicals' mailing list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com.

Notable performers who have performed with mmLA include Broadway's Allison Luff, April Nixon, Benjamin Schrader, Boise Holmes, Clent Bowers, Deedee Magno Hall, Domonique Paton, Emma Hunton, Eric B. Anthony, Haviland Stillwell, J. Elaine Marcos, Jasmin Richardson, Jason Michael Snow, Jeffrey Polk, Joan Almedilla, Kathy Deitch, Kevin Bailey, Kim Steele, Mary Faber, Michael-Leon Wooley, Misty Cotton, Natalie Wachen, Nayo Wallace, Neil Taffe, Rena Strober, Rhett George, Sharon McNight, Tiana Okoye, and Wendy Rosoff, as well as recording artists and on-screen talent including Angela Parrish, Daniel David Stewart, Gabriel Gonzalez, Garrett Clayton, Iara Nemirovsky, Kristy Hanson, Michael Thomas Grant, Michelle Ortiz, and Zach Villa.