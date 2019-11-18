YouTube Supergroup Voctave Celebrates The Spirit Of The Season At The Soraya, December 15

Voctave, the YouTube sensation with over 100 million views, will bring its popular holiday show to The Soraya on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00pm. With dynamically rich harmonies and pitch perfect melodies, Voctave's The Spirit of the Season is a holiday treat for the entire family. The Soraya's 2019 holiday programming also includes Aspen Sante Fe Ballet's The Nutcracker on December 7 & 8 and Nochebuena featuring Eugenia León, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar on December 14.



Tickets (starting at $36) for Voctave are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.



On their holiday tour, The Spirit of the Season, Voctave will sing timeless seasonal favorites such as "Let it Snow," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," "O Holy Night," "This is My Wish/Let There Be Peace on Earth," and more of the holidays' most enduring songs.



Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel has said of Voctave, "The vocalists elevate the art of singing, successfully marrying precision in tone and phrasing with emotion. They are perfectly in sync...Jamey Ray not only sings with the group but arranges Voctave's repertoire, heavy on Disney music and showtunes, and he does so with an appealing mix of straightforward style, deep harmonies and the right amount of surprises."





A cappella sensation Voctave shot to prominence after garnering over 100 million online views of their videos in just two years. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the 11 members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. With multiple number one songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine's charts. Voctave's five albums are digitally available on all platforms. The ensemble's newest album, Voctave Symphony Series, is currently available on the Voctave.com website.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You