Yachty By Nature Comes to The Grove

YBN is Southern California's hottest yacht rock band. From Michael McDonald and Hall and Oates to Toto, Steely Dan, Ambrosia, Boz Scaggs and Christopher Cross, they lay down a smooth groove to kick back, and relive the glory days of sunny California in the late 1970's. Ocean breezes and palm trees swaying, the champagne is chilling and the yacht party awaits you. Yachty by Nature is here for your listening pleasure and they are setting a course for adventure!

Yachty by Nature performs on Friday, September 27th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.

Box Office Hours (except holidays):

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Thursday: 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

1 hour before performances





