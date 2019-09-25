YOU DON'T KNOW MY LIFE! Announced At Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center has announced a one-night only live return of the new home party game You Don't Know My Life! The game was created by Dennis Hensley and Jeb Havens. Hensley is the creator of the Center's long-running cult comedy hit The MisMatch Game. You Don't Know My Life! will be played live at the Center's Renberg Theatre on Saturday, September 28, at 8pm.



You Don't Know My Life! is a game where there are no wrong answers - just embarrassing ones ... enlightening, surprising, and downright bonkers ones. You Don't Know My Life! is what might happen if 'Cards Against Humanity' and your diary got a little tipsy and had a baby together.



Here's how the game will be played: Before the show, a panel of local celebrities answers a series of offbeat questions about their lives, such as "What's the worst thing you've ever had to wear for work?" ... or ... "What's the craziest thing you've done in pursuit of a crush?" ... or ... "Have you ever stolen anything?" When the show begins, the answers are mixed up and distributed randomly back to the panel. They will each present the story they were given, then take turns trying to guess which outrageous story goes with which celebrity. After the answers are revealed, the audience joins in the fun by sharing outrageous stories of their own.

The scheduled panel for this event includes:

Author & Podcaster August McLaughlin

Author & Comedian Frank DeCaro

Actress & Writer Kimleigh Smith

Comedian & Host Kyle Shire

Actress & Host Melissa Peterman

Celebrity Makeup Artist Brett Freedman



General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Hensley and the panel participants are generously donating the evening's proceeds to benefit the LGBT Center's services for homeless youth. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





