writer elizabeth sharland launches the british theatre group for local anglophiles

Writer Elizabeth Sharland is launching a new, no-cost discussion group—The British Theatre Group—that will offer talks, lectures, and play readings for local expats and Anglophiles who appreciate English theater and literature.

A former actress with the Old Vic Shakespeare Company in the West End; author (From Shakespeare to Coward, The British on Broadway, A Theatrical Feast of London, and the novel The Best Actress); entertainment and food editor for Palm Beach Society Magazine; and lecturer at The Society of the Four Arts, Sharland is seeking to hear from local lovers of the British stage, celebrities from Lord Laurence Olivier to Dame Judith Dench, and even the latest social trends.

The British Theatre Group will start small—perhaps with monthly meetings at a private residence, where wine and nibbles could be served. Members of local chapters of such organizations as English Speakers Union USA, Royal Society of St George, and PEN International are also invited to participate.

“I miss not being around professional people and having intelligent conversations about British productions, personalities and newsmakers,” says Sharland. “I have just come back from London and would like to report about what I saw and experienced. In addition, I want to invite British performers who now live in New York to take a quick flight down to Palm Beach and join us for a lively conversation.”


