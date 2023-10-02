Write Act Repertory's Inaugural CRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 Set For This Month

Performances are October 14, 15, 20, 21, 22.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

Write Act Repertory's Inaugural CRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 Set For This Month

Write Act Repertory will present its inaugural Cringe Festival 2023.  A collection of 7 original one act plays written by various writers and narrated by special host Barker Graves, for a limited run of five performances. Enter a world of the supernatural, macabre, and ghoulish in this unearthly festival of one acts filled with mystery, poignancy, laughter, and fantasy in this year’s Cringe Fest! You decide if it is truly cringeworthy or not. Explore the mystical, the magical and the monstrous. Come play with us. Forever…and ever…and ever. (18+)

With homages to Write Act Repertory’s historical “Poe Series” from years past to fresh new works from new voices, there will be plenty to tickle your funny bones and shed light on the darkened soul. 

Produced by Write Act Repertory’s Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Producer Anne Mesa, Cringe Fest is a one acts festival featuring 7 short plays. The show opens October 14 and runs through October 22, 2023. Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets are $20 general admission and can be purchased online on Click Here and  http://www.onstage411.com/cringe2023

The plays are written by playwrights Susan C. Hunter, Rochelle Perry, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki. Directed by Anne Mesa, Christopher Gauntt, Jorge A. Pulido, Judith Rose, and Darrin Yalacki. Starring Alicia Marie Agramonte, Franck Amiack, Auri Brown, George Caleodis, Marisa Desa, Danny Huen, Mary Kathryn Nakanishi, Jesse Paul O’Freel, Annie O’Neil, Maira Padamata, Joshua Rehfeldt, Jasmine Alexandra Rivera, and Gyl C. Roland, with special host, Barker Graves.

Moving In Moving On by Jorge A. Pulido - Upon moving in together, two lovers discover their baggage may be too much to unpack.

The Last Goodbye by Darrin Yalacki – As Sarah visits the grave of her beloved fiancé on Halloween, she receives a special message.

Eternal Flame by Susan C. Hunter – After the sudden death of a young woman the impact of her passing is seen through the eyes of others, one day, one year and twenty years later.

Feathermore by Susan C. Hunter – Edgar Allen Poe’s unexplained death has been an unsolved mystery for nearly 175 years, but now with the help of one of his own characters, all will be revealed. 

The Phone Call by Darrin Yalacki – In the 1950's several spirits learn to communicate with the real world with their new-fangled phone. 

The Tell-Tale Cat by Rochelle Perry– Murderers from two classic Poe stories meet in a jail cell and debate as to whose crime was the most horrendous. But guilt escapes no one, as the elements of the murders continue to haunt their minds. 

Fool Moon by Rochelle Perry – When a Witch discovers a new recipe for a youth potion, she must decide if love and beauty is worth another horrible act.

Write Act Repertory supports union members and is offering discounted tickets for WGA, SAG, and other unions undergoing hardship due to the strike. 

COVID-19 POLICY: Masks are not required inside the theatre at this time but may become necessary if conditions worsen. We will continue to adhere to the latest local CDC and CA Covid-19 Guidelines.

Calendar Information: Run-time is approximately 90 minutes with intermission.

SHOW: Cringe Festival - A Ghastly Night of One Act Plays

Written by Susan C. Hunter, Rochelle Perry, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki

Directed by Anne Mesa, Christopher Gauntt, Jorge A. Pulido, Judith Rose, and Darrin Yalacki

Produced by John Lant and Anne Mesa for Write Act Repertory

CAST: Alicia Marie Agramonte, Franck Amiack, Auri Brown, George Caleodis, Marisa Desa, Danny Huen, Mary Kathryn Nakanishi, Jesse Paul O’Freel, Annie O’Neil, Maira Padamata, Joshua Rehfeldt, Jasmine Alexandra Rivera, and Gyl C. Roland with special host, Barker Graves.

DESCRIPTION: A collection of 7 tales of frightful, ghastly, and macabre one act plays brought to life (or death) by 4 writers, 5 directors, 13 actors, and 1 host.

LOCATION:

Write Act Repertory at The Brickhouse Theatre

10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood, CA 91601

(off Vineland Blvd, just north of Camarillo St.)

ADA Compliant. Free street parking in local neighborhoods.

Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain.

 



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Dream Cinema Productions NIGHT MISTRESS Premieres at The iHollywood Film Festival Photo
Dream Cinema Productions' NIGHT MISTRESS Premieres at The iHollywood Film Festival

Night Mistress, the latest film by Dream Cinema Productions, premiered at the iHollywood Film Festival to a sold-out crowd. The film, nominated for Best Picture and Best Film, features an all-star cast and has become a franchise with a novel, video game, soundtrack, and tabletop game.

2
The Robey Theatre Company to Present THE TALENTED TENTH in November Photo
The Robey Theatre Company to Present THE TALENTED TENTH in November

The Talented Tenth, a contemporary drama, written by Richard Wesley and directed by Ben Guillory will be presented by The Robey Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Center. Get event and ticket information here!

3
Interview: Tommi Rose on LA CAGE Reigniting His Career & Passion Photo
Interview: Tommi Rose on LA CAGE Reigniting His Career & Passion

La Cage, an immersive variety show inspired by the La Cage Aux Folles nightclub (which opened in 1981 on La Cienega Blvd) will launch the Hollywood Roosevelt’s iconic Cinegrill Theatre October 5, 2023, and then run every Friday through January 24, 2024. Original La Cage member Tommi Rose steps into the formidable emcee heels of the La Cage Aux Folles nightclub drag legend James 'Gypsy' Haake in this new re-imagined La Cage!

4
Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month Photo
Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month

LAYT will present THE ADDAMS FAMILY running October 27-29 and November 2-4. Get event and ticket information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sibelius and Swan Lake
Walt Disney Concert Hall (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lila Downs - Dia De Los Muertos
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Noise Within (10/08-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You