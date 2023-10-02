Write Act Repertory's Inaugural CRINGE FESTIVAL 2023 Set For This Month

Write Act Repertory will present its inaugural Cringe Festival 2023. A collection of 7 original one act plays written by various writers and narrated by special host Barker Graves, for a limited run of five performances. Enter a world of the supernatural, macabre, and ghoulish in this unearthly festival of one acts filled with mystery, poignancy, laughter, and fantasy in this year’s Cringe Fest! You decide if it is truly cringeworthy or not. Explore the mystical, the magical and the monstrous. Come play with us. Forever…and ever…and ever. (18+)

With homages to Write Act Repertory’s historical “Poe Series” from years past to fresh new works from new voices, there will be plenty to tickle your funny bones and shed light on the darkened soul.

Produced by Write Act Repertory’s Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Producer Anne Mesa, Cringe Fest is a one acts festival featuring 7 short plays. The show opens October 14 and runs through October 22, 2023. Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets are $20 general admission and can be purchased online on Click Here and http://www.onstage411.com/cringe2023

The plays are written by playwrights Susan C. Hunter, Rochelle Perry, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki. Directed by Anne Mesa, Christopher Gauntt, Jorge A. Pulido, Judith Rose, and Darrin Yalacki. Starring Alicia Marie Agramonte, Franck Amiack, Auri Brown, George Caleodis, Marisa Desa, Danny Huen, Mary Kathryn Nakanishi, Jesse Paul O’Freel, Annie O’Neil, Maira Padamata, Joshua Rehfeldt, Jasmine Alexandra Rivera, and Gyl C. Roland, with special host, Barker Graves.

Moving In Moving On by Jorge A. Pulido - Upon moving in together, two lovers discover their baggage may be too much to unpack.

The Last Goodbye by Darrin Yalacki – As Sarah visits the grave of her beloved fiancé on Halloween, she receives a special message.

Eternal Flame by Susan C. Hunter – After the sudden death of a young woman the impact of her passing is seen through the eyes of others, one day, one year and twenty years later.

Feathermore by Susan C. Hunter – Edgar Allen Poe’s unexplained death has been an unsolved mystery for nearly 175 years, but now with the help of one of his own characters, all will be revealed.

The Phone Call by Darrin Yalacki – In the 1950's several spirits learn to communicate with the real world with their new-fangled phone.

The Tell-Tale Cat by Rochelle Perry– Murderers from two classic Poe stories meet in a jail cell and debate as to whose crime was the most horrendous. But guilt escapes no one, as the elements of the murders continue to haunt their minds.

Fool Moon by Rochelle Perry – When a Witch discovers a new recipe for a youth potion, she must decide if love and beauty is worth another horrible act.

Write Act Repertory supports union members and is offering discounted tickets for WGA, SAG, and other unions undergoing hardship due to the strike.

COVID-19 POLICY: Masks are not required inside the theatre at this time but may become necessary if conditions worsen. We will continue to adhere to the latest local CDC and CA Covid-19 Guidelines.

Calendar Information: Run-time is approximately 90 minutes with intermission.

SHOW: Cringe Festival - A Ghastly Night of One Act Plays

Written by Susan C. Hunter, Rochelle Perry, Jorge A. Pulido, and Darrin Yalacki

Directed by Anne Mesa, Christopher Gauntt, Jorge A. Pulido, Judith Rose, and Darrin Yalacki

Produced by John Lant and Anne Mesa for Write Act Repertory

CAST: Alicia Marie Agramonte, Franck Amiack, Auri Brown, George Caleodis, Marisa Desa, Danny Huen, Mary Kathryn Nakanishi, Jesse Paul O’Freel, Annie O’Neil, Maira Padamata, Joshua Rehfeldt, Jasmine Alexandra Rivera, and Gyl C. Roland with special host, Barker Graves.

DESCRIPTION: A collection of 7 tales of frightful, ghastly, and macabre one act plays brought to life (or death) by 4 writers, 5 directors, 13 actors, and 1 host.

LOCATION:

Write Act Repertory at The Brickhouse Theatre

10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood, CA 91601

(off Vineland Blvd, just north of Camarillo St.)

ADA Compliant. Free street parking in local neighborhoods.

Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain.