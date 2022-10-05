Write Act Rep Presents The World Premiere Of THE ATHEIST MOTHER This Month

Write Act Repertory presents a new drama by Willard Manus, THE ATHEIST MOTHER. The play is based on the fictionalized life of Madelyn Murray O'Hair, the woman who led the fight to ban prayer in America's public schools. Judith Rose will direct. The world premiere is produced by Write Act Repertory's producing artistic director, John A Lant and Jonathan Harrison is the associate producer. The show will open Sunday, October 16th at 2:00PM, playing 5 weekends at The Brick House Theatre, running through November 13, 2022.

O'Hair's battle to take God out of our classrooms became a cause celebre in 1961. The legal case was contested bitterly over the next two years, culminating in the 1963 Supreme Court decision holding that bible reading and prayer recitation in public schools were impermissible under the doctrine of separation of church and state articulated in the first amendment to the U.S. constitution.

O'Hair's enraged enemies in religious and political circles denounced the high courts' decision and called her the most hateful woman in America.