World Renowned Angel City Chorale Announces New Summer Concert; Aims To Inspire Others To Play It Forward

America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation Angel City Chorale, led by Sue Fink, Artistic Director, announced today their Summer virtual music extravaganza, Play it Forward, premiering globally on June 5, 2021 at 6:00pm PDT. Celebrating it's 28th year, the joyful concert will feature songs that include themes of unity, civil rights, homelessness and the environment, along with vignettes showcasing the group's outreach activities and commitment to the community.

Coming off the success of their virtual December holiday concert, It's Not the Holidays 'til the Angels Sing, this virtual concert will highlight the excitement at the prospect of emerging from a long tunnel of isolation focusing on the compelling theme of giving back to the community. Fink directs the chorale in this uplifting, hour-long streaming event featuring both well known and new songs. The virtual concert will feature the ensemble of more than 145 diverse voices, along with the Angel City Youth Chorale, singing and recording from home or safely outdoors.

"We're thrilled to bring this special and beautifully produced concert, Play it Forward, to the world," says Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "The joyful extravaganza is an expression of our commitment to build community and honor diversity and inclusion. Fans won't want to miss it!!"

The songs featured in the concert will include:

"One Voice"- A tribute to the beauty of unity

"Change Is Gonna Come" - Sam Cooke's R&B rallying cry for civil rights

"Big" - Composed by Sue Fink and Rick Krizman, a sweeping portrait of ending homelessness

"Level Up"- Vienna Teng's song that asks us to answer when our hearts are knocking

"River Deep/Mountain High" - The soul classic reimagined as a love song to the environment

"Hold On" and "A Thousand Beautiful Things" - Two of the most beloved Angel City Chorale favorites from seasons' past

True to their mission of community building, the Angel City Youth Chorale, part of the organization's ongoing partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Los Angeles County, will perform a mashup of the following two songs:

"Lean On Me"

"Put A Little Love In Your Heart"

The musical celebration, directed by Jill D'Agnenica and produced by Yen King and Kate Varley, will showcase stunning, new animation by Regine Verougstraete and exciting choral-ography by Billy Rugh; and the chorale's expanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs enabled them to have hearing-impaired children perform with the group for the first time. The virtual concert will also feature some of their community outreach activities including a tree planting, the unveiling of a fun group project involving hands of every color of the rainbow and scenes from the group's drive-in rehearsals.

Angel City Chorale is best known for its performances on NBC's top-rated talent competition America's Got Talent (2018), making it all the way to the semi-finals. Hailed by Simon Cowell as "one of the best choirs we've ever had," the Chorale earned the coveted Golden Buzzer, touching nearly 20 million viewers with their rich sound and compelling message of unity and diversity. The video of Angel City Chorale's captivating performance of Toto's "Africa" has been viewed more than 80 million times by people around the world.

In addition, Angel City Chorale will host a special pre-premiere event for those who donate $50

or more-Backstage with Sue, from 5:15-5:45pm PST. Fink and some of the concert participants will reveal secrets of how the virtual concert was put together and why the theme PLAY IT FORWARD was chosen. Participants will also be invited to join in on the secret ritual performed before every Angel City Chorale performance.

Everyone who donates $300 or more will be invited to join Sue's After Party immediately following the premiere and will have the chance to converse with Fink, soloists, the choreographer and the artist who created the animated video, Regine Verougstraete. There will be games, film clips and behind the scenes reveals from the concert as well as special surprise performances.

To RSVP and donate to Angel City Chorale's Play it Forward, please visit: angelcitychorale.org/playitforward

As a California non-profit public benefit corporation and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of diverse and volunteer members, Angel City Chorale is accepting tax-deductible donations in lieu of ticket purchases.