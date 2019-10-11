World Premiere Of THE DOUBLE V Comes to Matrix Theatre

The multi-award-winning team that brought you When Jazz Had the Blues returns with Playwright Carole Eglash-Kosoff's new original play, The Double V at the Matrix Theatre. Directed by Michael Arabian with set design by John Iacovelli. Nic Few leads a dynamic cast!

Produced by Leigh Fortier, The Double V is about activism, a dramatization of true events. How a simple letter to a newspaper initiated a series of changes that gave black Americans their first taste of equality in a society that had always denigrated them. The Double V campaign, early in the years of World War II, campaigned for both Victory in the war and Victory in the battles for racial equality in the United States.

THE TEAM

Written by Carole Eglash-Kosoff

Directed by Michael Arabian

Senic Design by John Iacovelli

Produced by Leigh Fortier

Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg

Costume Design by Dana Rebecca Woods

Music Preparation / Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello

Projection Design by David Murakami

Publicity by Kuker & Lee PR

ENSEMBLE CAST INCLUDES

Nic Few* - Ira Lewis

Brie Eley - Marjorie "Madge" Evans

Preston Butler III - James "Jimmy Thompson

Terra Strong Lyons - Annie Culver

Cary Thompson - Frank Bolden, Clem Thompson

Joe Coffey* - Charlie Simpson, J. Edgar Hoover

Jamal Henderson - Joe Bibb Chris Thompson

John Apicella - William "Biff" Trent

* Proud Member of Actor's Equity

The Double V opens at Matrix Theatre (7657 Melrose Avenue, 90046) on Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 24. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm. Running time: 100 minutes. The press is invited to review any performance. Ticket prices are $40 (VIP Reserved $50, Students $20 (groups of 8 or more email doublevgroup@onstage411.com).

Purchase tickets online at: www.OnStage411.com/doublev

Phone Reservation line is: 323.960.7776





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You