World Premiere Of THE DOUBLE V Comes to Matrix Theatre
The multi-award-winning team that brought you When Jazz Had the Blues returns with Playwright Carole Eglash-Kosoff's new original play, The Double V at the Matrix Theatre. Directed by Michael Arabian with set design by John Iacovelli. Nic Few leads a dynamic cast!
Produced by Leigh Fortier, The Double V is about activism, a dramatization of true events. How a simple letter to a newspaper initiated a series of changes that gave black Americans their first taste of equality in a society that had always denigrated them. The Double V campaign, early in the years of World War II, campaigned for both Victory in the war and Victory in the battles for racial equality in the United States.
THE TEAM
Written by Carole Eglash-Kosoff
Directed by Michael Arabian
Senic Design by John Iacovelli
Produced by Leigh Fortier
Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg
Costume Design by Dana Rebecca Woods
Music Preparation / Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello
Projection Design by David Murakami
Publicity by Kuker & Lee PR
ENSEMBLE CAST INCLUDES
Brie Eley - Marjorie "Madge" Evans
Preston Butler III - James "Jimmy Thompson
Terra Strong Lyons - Annie Culver
Cary Thompson - Frank Bolden, Clem Thompson
Joe Coffey* - Charlie Simpson, J. Edgar Hoover
Jamal Henderson - Joe Bibb Chris Thompson
John Apicella - William "Biff" Trent
* Proud Member of Actor's Equity
The Double V opens at Matrix Theatre (7657 Melrose Avenue, 90046) on Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 24. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 3pm. Running time: 100 minutes. The press is invited to review any performance. Ticket prices are $40 (VIP Reserved $50, Students $20 (groups of 8 or more email doublevgroup@onstage411.com).
Purchase tickets online at: www.OnStage411.com/doublev
Phone Reservation line is: 323.960.7776