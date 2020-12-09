Woolly Mammoth/IAMA Theatre Companies Present HI, ARE YOU SINGLE?

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with IAMA Theatre Company are excited to play "wingman" together as they present Ryan J. Haddad's celebrated autobiographical solo show Hi, Are You Single?, directed by Laura Savia and Jess McLeod.

Hi, Are You Single? was recorded with a limited live audience and will be available for digital streaming from 9:01 p.m. PST on Jan. 24 / 12:01 a.m. EST on Jan. 25, 2021 through 8:59 p.m. PST / 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 21. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be reserved online beginning Jan. 7, 2021 at woollymammoth.net.

"I have wanted to introduce Ryan Haddad to the DMV ever since I got to Woolly. He is a captivating storyteller who charms anyone he meets within seconds," says Maria Maneula Goyanes, artistic director at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. "Hi, Are You Single? asks us to examine sexuality through the lens of a queer man with a disability who is struggling to make meaning out of intimate interactions. That in itself is a radical shift in perspective. Oh, and if you'd like to take him on a date, I'd be happy to set you up!"

Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. Join writer/performer Ryan J. Haddad on his search to find love. Or a date. Or at least a hookup. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.