Wonkybot's SCARETOBER Offers Special Halloween-Themed Podcasts and Two New Digital Series

Scaretober officially begins on September 29th.

Wonkybot Studios, the kids and family content company creating next-gen media forted all platforms, is getting into the Halloween spirit with the launch of "Scaretober", a month-long lineup of hauntingly fun new shows and Halloween-themed episodes of its established series across its digital and podcast brands. Scaretober officially begins on September 29th with the premiere episode of the remotely produced Wonkybot Halloween Costume Hangout With Ava, introducing 6-year-old Ava Gray in a short-form digital series where she dispenses Halloween costume tips, performs comedy skits and gives stay-at-home Halloween ideas for quarantined Halloweeners. The five-episode series will air on Wonkybot.com and be repurposed as a podcast series.

Wonkybot Spooky STEM-OWEEN Science is a five-episode digital and podcast series featuring fun Halloween-themed science facts and kid-friendly science experiments hosted by Jocelyn Argueta and produced by Wonybot. The series will also stream on the Wonkybot.com platform.

"Wonkybot Halloween Costume Hangout and Wonkybot Spooky STEM-OWEEN Science are two new live-action short form series that we're excited to share with our fans," said Todd Fisher, executive producer and Wonkybot Studios co-founder. "We hope that Wonkybot Scaretober will become an annual event with more and more programming across our digital and podcast platforms in the years ahead."

On the podcast side, Wonkybot will release special Halloween-themed episodes of hit kids podcast series The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows and The Owlsteins.

Origins Unknown, created by Stewart St John and produced by Wonkybot Studios in partnership with Pinna, will continue its exclusive run on subscription-service Pinna.

Wonkybot's classic podcast series Spooky Troop: The Last Halloween will also be featured throughout the month with the bonus release of a brand new digital album featuring spooky music from the podcast series arriving in mid-October. Scored by composing team Stewart St John & Michael Plahuta, the album will consist of instrumental themes and the exclusive release of "Halloween", the song of the Demon King.

