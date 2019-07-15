Wonkybot Studios To Launch New Kids Horror Podcast Series ORIGINS UNKNOWN

Wonkybot Studios announced today that writer/director/composer Stewart St John (Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries, Sabrina: The Animated Series) has developed a new horror/thriller kids podcast series titled "Origins Unknown". Details of the new show are being kept under wraps, but the series will revolve around a 16-year-old protagonist who discovers the new town he's moved to is plagued by mysterious supernatural occurrences.

St John will serve as show runner, director and writer of the series, and executive produce alongside Wonkybot co-founders Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta. St John and Plahuta will also score the theme song and all episodes of the series.

"Stewart's innovation in audio storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established Wonkybot as an exceptional production house for original kids and family content," said Jonathan Chase, development manger for Wonkybot Studios. "We are beyond excited to see what he's got in store for this new series!"

"Origins Unknown will launch as a podcast series, continuing Wonkybot's audio-first strategy," said Fisher. "And because of Stewart's inimitable ability to create content that can exist on multiple platforms, the series has been developed for other media including television, feature films and comic books."

St John began his career in children's programming, writing episodes of Tom & Jerry Kids where he was mentored by The Flintstones creator Joe Barbera, later becoming story editor and writer of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (he's known for introducing the Green Ranger in the 5-part mini-series on Fox Kids), and then moving on to writing/producing Disney's Seventeen Again and other family films. He co-founded Wonkybot Studios with Fisher and Plahuta in 2015 to incubate his endless stream of kids and family content across all media platforms.

Wonkybot Studios recently wrapped production on its hit podcast series Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries - Genesis (Season 1), the twelve-episode prequel story that tells the origin story of super-heroine Tara Tremendous, and is wrapping up a new season of 11 episodes called Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries - The Alien Empress, featuring Superman The Movie star Sarah Douglas as the story's central villain.

Casting for Origins: Unknown is set to begin in the next few weeks. To learn more visit Wonkybot.com www.wonkybot.com





