WomxnCrush Music Celebrates Fourth Anniversary With VIP Access To Its Expert-Led Virtual 'Connect + Educate' Series

#WomxnCrush Music (#WCM) has revealed plans for an unprecedented, fully-immersive, four-part virtual educational series to celebrate its Fourth Anniversary. The leading arts and music non-profit, which is dedicated to creating opportunities for rising womxn songwriters and musicians, will unveil its "Connect + Educate" events on March 2 and run bi-weekly through April 24.

This dynamic programming will spotlight #WCM's year-long focus on four areas pivotal to success within the music business: "Getting Your Music Heard; Honing Your Craft; Building Your Biz; and Connecting To The Industry." Partnering with industry visionaries like MDIIO,Bandzoogle, and many more which will be announced over the next few months, each #WCM virtual event will be led by executives, or a panel of experts, to provide personalized, real-life advice as well as tools and strategies artists can implement immediately in an intimate and laid-back forum.

"As we go into our fourth year as an organization, especially during a pandemic which has devastated our industry, we are dedicated more than ever to create impactful opportunities to help our rising womxn songwriters move forward," said Ashley Kervabon-Stoyanov, CEO and founder of #WCM. "Community is everything and it is needed now more than ever. #WCM will never stop pursuing our mission of providing for our community with our virtual events as best as we can."

The first seminar "Diversifying Your Revenue Streams As A Songwriter" will be held Tuesday, March 2 at6:30 PM EST and will feature Bandzoogle CEO Stacey Bedford as well as Molly Beahen (Artist Manager at Middle West Management), Jessica Gramuglia (Music Supervisor at Conde Nast + Founder of Boutique Music Supervision Company Awkwardly Naked), and Jaden LaRule (Director of Licensing at 411 Music Group + Founder of Silver Lake Sessions). Tickets to the event are available NOW at TICKET LINK and the first 30 people to register get 30 percent off.

Additional "#WCM Fourth Anniversary Song Sessions" include:

Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30PM EST

#WCM "Speed-Networking: Connecting With Industry Members One-On-One"*

Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30PM EST

#WCM "Writing For Sync Presented By Justin Gray, Chairman and CCO of MDIIO"*

Saturday, April 24th at 7PM EST

#WCM "How to Build A Professional Website For Your Music Presented by Melanie Kealey, Communications Manager of Bandzoogle"*

#WCM was founded in 2017 by Kervabon-Stoyanov as a way to connect womxn in music and create more

opportunities for them through a safe and supportive community. A songwriter herself, Kervabon-Stoyanov

relied on her extensive industry experience working in various capacities in public relations, booking, ticket

sales, and marketing to grow the #WCM movement into one of the largest non-profit arts organizations in

the industry today, dedicated to creating opportunities for rising womxn songwriters and artists.

The organization is a 100 percent volunteer-run, fiscally-sponsored project of Independent Arts & Media

and over the last four years has hosted over 400 showcases, educational workshops, and networking

events across 16 North American cities and created a community of over 10K who want to see more rising

womxn songwriters topping the charts, winning awards and headlining at their favorite festivals.

For more information head to www.womxncrushmusic.com and IG @womxncrushmusic