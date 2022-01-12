Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Los Angeles Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Yee - AN OCTOROON - Fountain Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Mullen - PYGMALION - Little Fish

Best Dance Production

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Sedares - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Ryan Holihan - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Editing Of A Stream

Matt Kamimura - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donny Jackson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Mia Rasinski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Michael Mullen - DURANG! - Studio/Stage

Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Richardson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse

Best Solo Production

VERSATILE: STORIES FROM THE CLOSET OF A HALF-BLACK GAY MAN - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Dominique Comer & Jerome St. Jerome - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions

Best Special Event

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bianca Turner - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Richard J. Martinez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep