Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Los Angeles Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Annie Yee - AN OCTOROON - Fountain Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Mullen - PYGMALION - Little Fish
Best Dance Production
THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera
Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Sedares - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Ryan Holihan - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse
Best Editing Of A Stream
Matt Kamimura - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Donny Jackson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse
Best Musical
AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Mia Rasinski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Michael Mullen - DURANG! - Studio/Stage
Best Play
ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Spencer Richardson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse
Best Solo Production
VERSATILE: STORIES FROM THE CLOSET OF A HALF-BLACK GAY MAN - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Dominique Comer & Jerome St. Jerome - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions
Best Special Event
MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bianca Turner - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Richard J. Martinez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep