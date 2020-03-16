West of Broadway Learns How Self Tape for the Soul is Making a Difference

West Of Broadway podcast had a moment to catch up with Tal Fox and talk about her online classroom called Self-Tape for the Soul.

Being a performer, educator and former agent, Tal is an advocate for young performers and saw an opportunity to connect. So, she created a platform for students to self-tape and get feedback from industry professionals, including West of Broadway's Wendy Rosoff!

Tal is thrilled that other artists were also inspired to share their expertise online, which added to the momentum and excitement. Other artists, including Laura Benanti and her #SunshineSongs further inspired her to devote more time to the project and she is so excited to share how the Broadway community can get involved.

What exactly is Self Tape for the Soul?

Self-Tape for the Soul is an extracurricular theater class on your computer! It's an online video exchange where kids and young adults can post the material they're working on for feedback and notes from an industry professional. I have posted acting sides, song tracks, monologues, choreography, and writing suggestions for students who may not have access to new material, as well.

Great idea - how did you come up with this, and who is it for specifically?

Right now, in addition to the devastating health issues people are facing, most schools, universities, acting and dance studios, etc. are closing for a few weeks, leaving students without class and without their school shows. If we put ourselves in those kids' shoes, we know we would be devastated. That's when I realized, schools and productions might be on hold, but that doesn't mean students have to be!



On a personal note, a play I cast and a musical I'm rehearsing are being postponed, my teaching jobs are being suspended until further notice, and many of my friends and colleagues and I are without work. I have been so upset watching people panic, and particularly worried for the kids who are having to learn to grapple with this information and the isolation it's creating.

We now have students who are stuck without an opportunity to work on what they love and artists without shows to perform in. So, this is specifically for them. Combining the two issues came to me as I was scrolling through social media. I am so grateful that it did, as putting all the pieces together makes me feel like I am contributing to the community I love.

I have also received help with compiling materials and support from Andy Arena, Michelle Elkin , and Jennifer DeRosa, who share in my passion for educational theater and belief that The Show Must Go On.

I know you are local to Los Angeles - how far would you like the reach to be? Can self tapes be from around the world? How can we help get the word out?

I'm still trying to get the word out to educational groups and schools to give more students the opportunity to participate in what we're offering. I'd also love to get more professionals on board: Broadway stars, Casting Directors, Agents, Choreographers, you name it! Stephanie J. Block just re-posted about us in her Insta-Story this weekend, and it would be great to have her voice bringing this to people's attention. Also, Laura Benanti ; I saw that she gathered an amazing outpour of talent posting their performances through her hashtag, #SunshineSongs, which I am incredibly inspired by! I love that these cancelled performances will not go unnoticed. So, Laura, if you're out there listening or reading or scrolling, let's not stop there. Let's give these kids an opportunity to grow in their craft without having to leave their house!

If people are able to donate, where are funds going?

Students/parents who participate are asked to give a $10 suggested donation per video, and profits will go to The Actors Fund, the Coronavirus Relief Fund, and directly to artists whose livelihoods have been affected by the recent current events. Students are not required to make a donation, and those who can are welcome to donate more than the suggested figure.

How can we find Self Tape for the Soul?

- If you'd like to participate as a student: www.talfox.online/self-tape-for-the-soul

- If you are an artist/industry professional offering to assist, please email selftapeforthesoul@gmail.com

- Instagram: @selftapeforthesoul @talmorningdew

- Any additional questions, please email: selftapeforthesoul@gmail.com

Tal Fox has worked professionally for over 10 years in the entertainment industry. She holds a BFA in Musical Theatre and a BA in Communications from Pace University in New York City and has lectured and taught across the US at schools, acting programs, and theaters. In her five years as a Talent Agent at Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates she ran the Equity/Theater department and developed the Youth TV/ Film Department, advancing many careers and putting a multitude of actors on Broadway, in Television and Film, in National Tours, and Regional Theater productions. Additionally, with her experience Performing, working in Casting (credits include Center Theatre Group , 5- Star Theatricals, Theatre @ Boston Court, The Echo Theater, Greenway Court Theatre, The Rockwell Table & Stage, Bleecker St. Theatre in NYC), and in Producing, she brings a high quality of understanding of both acting technique and business savvy to her teaching. Most recently, Tal held the position of Education Director and Artistic Associate for 5-Star Theatricals, the regional theater in Thousand Oaks, CA, where in addition to developing, teaching classes and producing, she continues to act as Casting Director and part-time Producer. She is incredibly passionate about performing arts education and teaches throughout Los Angeles and Southern California, in addition to performing regularly.





