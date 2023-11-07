Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

West Coast Premiere of PUNK GRANDPA! Starring LaurA! Force Scruggs to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre SoloFest 2024

Catch the performance on Saturday, February 10th at 8 pm.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 3 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

West Coast Premiere of PUNK GRANDPA! Starring LaurA! Force Scruggs to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre SoloFest 2024

 Get ready for the West Coast premiere of "PunK GrandpA!" at Whitefire Theatre SoloFest 2024. 

"Punk Grandpa" is like a modern-day Auntie Mame, with genders reversed. It's all about being yourself, embracing life and humor and the value of the grandparent/grandchild relationship. It also touches on the topics of Alzheimer's (as Laura's grandpa passed away due to Alzheimer's and the show has been used as a fund-raiser for various branches of The Alzheimer's Association) and Big Band/Jazz music.

The show is Punk Grandpa was first performed as a one-woman show at the 2013 Chicago Fringe Festival by the playwright LaurA! Scruggs. And, it had a partial reading (15 minutes of it) at Chicago Dramatists' Saturday Series in July of 2013. It has since been performed as a one woman show around Chicago at numerous venues such as: Three Cat Productions' SOLO Chicago Festival, David Boyle's Chicago Solo Theatre, Chicago Home Theater Festival and Stage 773 (alongside "Hip Hop Grandma") as well as at the 2015 NYC Planet Connections' Theatre Festivity, the 2014 Orlando Fringe Festival, 2014 Elgin Fringe Festival and The Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts (three times in one day in 2013 as a fund-raiser for their Performing Arts Department).

The first time it was performed with multiple characters was at Three Brothers Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois at their Waukegan Theatre Festival (a new works play festival) and then it was featured in Three Brothers' 2016 season (had a one month run). It was also performed with a multiple character cast at the 2016 NYC FRIGID Festival at Under St. Marks. In addition, it has been performed with multiple characters online with the Incarn Virtual Theatre out of Brooklyn, New York and Act Your Page as well as internationally with The Adelaide Fringe Festival and in England with Under The Headstocks Theatre and a scene from it was read with Canada's Sing for Your Supper. The show has also served as a fund-raiser for the Alzheimer's Association. So far, Punk Grandpa has raised about $3,000 for Alzheimer's.

"Punk Grandpa" has won several awards. At 2016 FRIGID NYC, it received the Sold Out and Hangover (one of the top selling shows in the venue, so it received an additional performance) Awards. At the 2015 Planet Connections Theatre Festivity in NYC, it won The Outstanding Performance in a Solo Show Award and Playwright/Performer Laura Scruggs also won the Congeniality Award. "Punk Grandpa" was a Quarterfinalist for the 2020 Screencraft Stage Play Contest as well.

LaurA! Force Scruggs is a produced, published and commissioned playwright. She has her B.S. in Elementary Education, with a Jr. High/Middle School Theatre endorsement and M.A. in Communication, Media and Theatre. She taught theatre for about ten years (ages 18 months - senior citizens) in a variety of environments. She also plays piano and sometimes teaches kids how to be fairies. She was a 2008 Golden Apple semi-finalist and is a published, produced and commissioned playwright. She is a Resident Playwright at Three Cat Productions in Chicago. She also produced and directed a documentary about the late Chicago toy store, Uncle Fun, and its creator, Ted Frankel, called "Uncle Fun: You're The One," which has been featured at several festivals and other venues and has won numerous awards, among them being a tie for Best Documentary at The Lonely Seal Festival. She also loves playing with her nieces and nephews, thrift shopping, reading, exploring and creative reuse centers.

Punk Grandpa Details

Performed and Written by LaurA! Force Scruggs

Directed by Jacob Baierl

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, February 10th at 8 pm

as part of Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2024

The Whitefire Theatre (Main Space)

13500 Venture Blvd.

Tickets are available here:

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE Comes to CASA 0101 Theater Photo
CORINA: FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE Comes to CASA 0101 Theater

CASA 0101 Theater will present the World Premiere Play, CORINA:  FROM LAP DANCE TO SUNDANCE written by Corina Calderon, directed by Emmanuel Deleage, starring Corina Calderon in the title role, a story about her real life.

2
L.A. Theatre Works Featured in Vast Arts Multimedia Collection for K-12 Schools and Librar Photo
L.A. Theatre Works Featured in Vast Arts Multimedia Collection for K-12 Schools and Libraries

L.A. Theatre Works is now offering a vast collection of arts video and audio multimedia, available for K-12 schools and local libraries.

3
Ring In The Holidays With Theatricum Botanicums Holiday Family Faire Photo
Ring In The Holidays With Theatricum Botanicum's 'Holiday Family Faire'

Celebrate the holidays at Theatricum Botanicum's 'Holiday Family Faire'. Enjoy carolers, holiday stories, an artisan market, and a special outdoor screening of 'The Muppet Christmas Carol'. Get all the details here.

4
Ensemble Theatre Company to Present RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company to Present RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH

Ensemble Theatre Company presents 'Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash' directed by Randy Redd at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara. Don't miss this roof-lifting, crowd-pleasing musical tribute to Johnny Cash.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Clue in Los Angeles Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
The Talented Tenth in Los Angeles The Talented Tenth
Los Angeles Theatre Center (11/09-12/10)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Dvořák and Kodály in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Dvořák and Kodály
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/28-11/28)
Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only! in Los Angeles Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
Inherit the Wind in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-11/26)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
SooBeen Lee, Violin in Los Angeles SooBeen Lee, Violin
Raitt Recital Hall (4/14-4/14)
French Animation Fest in Los Angeles French Animation Fest
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (11/16-11/16)
Once The Musical in Los Angeles Once The Musical
Electric Company Theatre (11/06-11/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You