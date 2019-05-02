West Coast Premiere Of ORANGUTAN Opens June 8 at The Broadwater

The West Coast Premiere of Troy Deutch's original political satire, Orangutan opens June 8, 2019 at The Broadwater Black Box Theatre (6322 Santa Monica Blvd. 90038) as part of the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written by Deutsch, directed by Tinks Lovelace and starring Kristina Mueller, Orangutan is a haunting and absurd one-woman show about the mother of a brutish (slightly orange) would-be dictator, and the tribalism that's tearing our country apart.



Deutch's provocative dark comedy was inspired by Bill Maher's challenge to Donald Trump's outrageous Obama "Birther" claims. Maher offered to donate five million dollars to the charity of Donald Trump's choice if Trump produced a birth certificate that proved he was not half-ape. Trump's lawyer responded: "Attached hereto is a copy of Mr. Trump's birth certificate, demonstrating that he is the son of Fred Trump, not an Orangutan." Trump then sued Bill Maher for five million dollars...

Dates & Times: 6/8 @ 10:30 PM | 6/19 @ 10:30 PM | 6/21 @ 10 PM |6/23 @ 12:30 PM | 6/ 27 @ 9:30 PM | 6/30 Noon

PRODUCTION TEAM

Playwright- Troy Deutsch

Actor/Producer- Kristina Mueller

Director- Tinks Lovelace





