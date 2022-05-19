West Coast Premiere Of Joyce Theater's SW!NG OUT Dances Into The Music Center for A Jumpin' and Jivin' Good Time

The Music Center welcomes the West Coast premiere of The Joyce Theater's SW!NG OUT, directed by tap phenom Caleb Teicher (June 24-26, 2022).

With new choreography and compositions by Teicher and a brain trust of collaborators including Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Macy Sullivan and Eyal Vilner, SW!NG OUT brings the best of the Swing dance world to Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center with a dance residency that will light up the stage of the Ahmanson Theatre and take over Jerry Moss Plaza during each performance. "A sweeping ride through contemporary swing dance directed by Caleb Teicher" (The New York Times), Teicher mixes "super-charged energy with tossed-off charm" (The New Yorker), highlighting musically driven dance traditions and stunning improvisation by Swing dance champions.

Celebrating the nation's social dance traditions with aerial moves, unexpected improvisations, lightning-fast footwork and new arrangements of Jazz and Swing tunes from the Big Band era, SW!NG OUT features 12 Lindy Hop champions and the 10-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band. Each performance begins on the stage of the Ahmanson Theatre with the second half of the program moving outdoors, where audience members and the public are invited to join Lindy Hop champions on the dance floor on Jerry Moss Plaza to show off their own moves as part of a dance party. In addition to the dance jam, the community is invited to engage with the company in multiple ways including the SW!NG OUT one-to-one mentorship program, which offers dancers and aspiring artists the opportunity to work with and learn from cast members and the SW!NG OUT creative team; a high school Swing band clinic with James A. Foshay Learning Center; and a free panel discussion on cultural appropriation, particularly as it applies to Black vernacular dance forms, featuring acclaimed dance artists and educators E. Moncell Durden and LaTasha Barnes.

"Caleb Teicher's passion and enthusiasm for Swing dance is contagious, and their choreography in SW!NG OUT creates an energy that flows from the dancers on stage to the audience, making the performance an energizing and uplifting experience that we are thrilled to share with Angelenos," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

"The performances in SW!NG OUT inspire audiences to get up and dance. We want to share that excitement and enthusiasm with the public and invite everyone to get in on the fun and join a free outdoor dance party each night of this very special residency," added Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president, TMC Arts. "As part of our celebration of Swing, The Music Center created opportunities to learn more about the origins and evolution of this highly versatile social dance and the music that keeps it relevant and alive today."

Teicher began their career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance's critically acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing in contemporary dance, Lindy Hop and musical theatre. As a solo performer and collaborator, Teicher is known for choreographic collaborations with diverse musical talents, including world-champion beatboxer Chris Celiz; composer/pianist Conrad Tao; the National Symphony Orchestra; and Indie rock legends Ben Folds and Regina Spektor.

As part of the engagement, The Music Center partnered with SW!NG OUT and The Joyce Theater to invite Swing dance and music artists, high school age and older, to apply for a free bespoke artist education program with professionals from the cast and creative team of SW!NG OUT. The program focuses on helping artists hone their skills in such areas as musicianship, choreography and improvisation, among others. Fifteen applicants were selected to participate and were paired with a member of the SW!NG OUT cast and creative team to work one-on-one in their individual category during five virtual sessions that will culminate in an experience sharing workshop.

While COVID-19 is a fluid situation, The Music Center has put extensive protocols in place, embracing the highest standards of safety, cleanliness and security to minimize risk for its guests and employees. Please visit musiccenter.org/safety for information about The Music Center's safety and security measures.

Currently, The Music Center requires all members of the public who attend performances and events inside The Music Center's four theatres to show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test. An antigen test must be taken within 24 hours prior to the start of the event, and a PCR test must be taken within 48 hours prior to the start time; this includes children over two years of age. At-home COVID tests will not be accepted for entry. All current visitors to The Music Center's indoor venues must wear a face covering, whether fully vaccinated or not. Respiration masks (N95, KN95 and KF94) or well-fitting medical/surgical masks are recommended. These policies could change and will be adapted to current conditions.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health directives, The Music Center worked behind-the-scenes during the pandemic to prepare for the return of live performances in its venues, both indoors and outdoors, by implementing new measures and procedures. The Music Center became the first performing arts organization in the nation to earn the UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air and Water Quality. The Music Center underwent an extensive assessment process to earn the verification, demonstrating that each of its four venues, Grand Park's administrative office and The Music Center Annex, has excellent quality for indoor air and water. Additionally, The Music Center has enhanced all cleaning procedures, installed hand sanitizer dispensers in all public spaces and created a contact-free experience in its public restrooms as well as instituted electronic ticketing and a digital program book, among other measures. More information about The Music Center's Commitment to Safety is available at musiccenter.org/safety.

Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center is generously supported by Glorya Kaufman Foundation, Center Dance Arts, Dorothy B. Chandler Program Fund, Elisabeth Katte Harris and Tina and Jerry Moss/Moss Foundation. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

