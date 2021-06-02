Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Weezer's Performance With Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA Added to SOUND/STAGE Series

The Weezer episode features the band accompanied by members of the LA Phil and YOLA, performing from their OK Human album.

Jun. 2, 2021  
Los Angeles-based Weezer's performance with members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), the band's first time performing with an orchestra, has been added to LA Phil Media's Sound/Stage series and is set for release on June 11, 2021. Filmed at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Weezer episode features the band accompanied by members of the LA Phil and YOLA, performing from their OK Human album, which came out earlier this year on Crush Music/Atlantic Records, in addition to other Weezer favorites. Orchestrated and conducted by Rob Mathes, the performance, presented by NoCap, was recorded on April 16.

The Sound/Stage episode also features Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo in conversation with LA Phil Assistant Concertmaster Akiko Tarumoto, hosted by KCRW's Novena Carmel. In the talk, Cuomo and Tarumoto, who attended Harvard University together, discuss working together and the crossover between rock and classical music.

Sound/Stage's second season launched March 5, 2021, continues through June 25, 2021, and has featured performances with Grammy Award-winning gospel duo Mary Mary, opera star Nadine Sierra, and acclaimed pianists Yuja Wang and David Fung, as well as conversations with LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams and renowned chef José Andrés. Each episode includes one or more special segments, ranging from animated shorts to interviews between LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and his guests. The second season of Sound/Stage and supporting materials, including artist-curated playlists, program notes and insights from Dudamel on how each program came together, is currently available at laphil.com/soundstage.

Remaining Sound/Stage episodes include Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning artist, activist, author and actor Common; and Grammy-Award winner, singer-songwriter and one of the world's greatest ambassadors for Latin music, Carlos Vives. A remaining bonus chamber performance featuring LA Phil musicians, filmed at The Ford, will be available June 4.

Episode 6 (June 11)

Weezer with the LA Phil and YOLA

Featuring Rivers Cuomo and Akiko Tarumoto in conversation, hosted by Novena Carmel

Los Angeles Philharmonic

YOLA

Rob Mathes, conductor & orchestrator

Weezer

Episode 7 (June 18)

Dudamel and Common

Featuring Dudamel in conversation with Common, hosted by Kimberly Clark

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Common

Episode 8 (June 25)

Dudamel and Carlos Vives

Featuring Dudamel in conversation with Carlos Vives

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives performs a special acoustic set with the LA Phil and joins Gustavo Dudamel in conversation

CHAMBER MUSIC PERFORMANCE AT THE FORD

Chamber Music: Márquez (June 4)

Filmed at The Ford

Arturo MÁRQUEZ Homenaje a Gismonti

Bing Wang, violin

Sydney Adedamola, violin

Dana Lawson, viola

Jason Lippmann, cello


