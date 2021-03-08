Web Series WE'RE NOT DEAD YET Premieres March 17

"We're Not Dead Yet" (WNDY) is a new original web series created by Sandra Cruze and Sarah Hunter. Their "Stand Up" episode was an Official Selection and Merit Award Winner in the 2020 WRPNTV Global Webisode Competition, and an Official Selection of the 2020 LiftOff Global Network.

Catch season 1, episodes 1-3 on Wednesday, March 17th on YouTube, Facebook Page, Instagram, the website Twoheadsarebetterproductions.com, and Tik Tok!

When asked what inspired them to do this series, Hunter and Cruze said, "We were tired of being cast as grandmothers with cancer or Alzheimer's with one foot in the grave. We want to show an audience that being older, and particularly an older woman, can not only be FUN, but with an open mind she can venture into worlds that weren't available until she's reached a certain age... And boy have we", they chuckle. The two characters in this web series are funny, irreverent and game for just about anything.

"One of the gifts of being an older woman, (and we think we're pretty damn hot) is while we might be invisible to some, it gives us great freedom for plenty of shenanigans." Next to murder it seems they can get away with almost anything, even during Covid.

Sandra Cruze and Sarah Hunter, both writer/actors, met almost three decades ago at Ellouise, Cruze's hair salon in Pasadena, CA. They realized it was the perfect atmosphere to have salons for their creative ideas: poetry readings, music events, original plays and more. In summer of 1999 they launched Hunter's original "Got Estrogen" and "Unplugged and Off the Hook'' with Cruze starring. In 2009, they began producing weekly poetry and music with local talent featuring Cruze's pals from her reggae singing days in Al's Bar downtown Los Angeles, and Hunter's huge cache of friends. They attracted a coterie of fellow actors, musicians and writers and started producing plays of famous playwrights as well as their own, including Cruze's original play/ musical "Moonshine Mamas" and Hunter's "Daughter of Earth" - a tribute to the late Agnes Smedley. Their experiences in Los Angeles theater and recovery fueled them with countless stories. Though retired now, they are far from finished - the RP in AARP (formerly the "American Association of Retired People") really meant REAL POSSIBILITIES.)