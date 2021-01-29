Walt Disney Records to Release STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT and STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II Original Game Soundtracks

Five years since the rebooted Star Wars: Battlefront series debuted, Walt Disney Records will release Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II Original Video Game Soundtracks, featuring award-winning scores from composer Gordy Haab. The albums will be released sequentially on January 29 and February 5 and are the audio companion pieces to the critically-acclaimed action shooter games from Electronic Arts Inc.

Star Wars: Battlefront, from Electronic Arts Inc., DICE, Criterion Software, and Lucasfilm, is an immersive first-person and third-person shooter game that challenges players to fight for either the Rebellion or the Empire. The sequel Star Wars: Battlefront II, from Electronic Arts Inc., DICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Software, and Lucasfilm, features players from every era and partake in epic space battles both online and offline.

Both scores were performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and The London Voices Choir at Abbey Road Studios. They have garnered award wins for Haab including Music of the Year and Best Interactive Score from the Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.) Awards for Star Wars™: Battlefront and Video Game Score of the Year from Film and Television Music Awards for Star Wars™: Battlefront II.

"I consider composing the original score for EA's Star Wars™: Battlefront series one of my greatest accomplishments," stated Haab. "Creating new music for a game with such high expectations was a colossal task, only made more daunting by my own passion and desire to pay honor to my favorite franchise. And for this reason, I poured a lifetime of love into every note. As did the orchestra who performed it - and every person who helped bring the music to life!"

Steve Schnur, Electronic Arts' President of Music said, "Gordy Haab brought his own aesthetic to Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II while at the same time honoring the most iconic film music in history. Watching him bring these scores to life in the same studio and with the same orchestra that was used to record the original Star Wars has resulted in remarkable music that fans are finding just as timeless. These soundtrack albums are the proof."

Star Wars™: Battlefront Original Video Game Soundtrack Tracklist:

Walker Assault

Pale Blue Orb

Survivors Of Endor

SoroSuub Skirmish

The Imperial Advance

The Battle In The Clouds

Jundland Wastes

Approach To Landing Pad 13

Rebel Resistance

Fully Armed And Operational

The Graveyard Of Giants

Jedi On The Battlefront

Attack!

Star Wars™: Battlefront II Original Video Game Soundtrack Tracklist:

Encounters On The Battlefront

Iden Versio's Theme

Prologue And The Escape

Smuggler's Run

Betrayal

The Battle Unfolds

Across The Galaxy Part 1

Hard Decisions And The Rescue Attempt

Pillio Wasteland And Skirmish

Go. Survive. Live!

Return To Vardos

Iden And Dell

Across The Galaxy Part 2

Iden Reborn

The Dreadnought