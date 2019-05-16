WRITING WONDERLAND Workshop Staged Reading Announced

Not Another Theater Company is proud to announce the Workshop/Staged Reading of the original play Writing Wonderland directed by Afton Quast.

How much do you know about the man behind Wonderland?

Charles Dodgson, better known as Lewis Carroll, was a meticulous journal keeper, chronicling the events of his own life . Nine entire volumes of journals were found, spanning 42 years. However, four volumes worth of pages have never been accounted for. At approximately the same time as the missing volumes would cover, Mr. Dodgson had a falling out with the Liddell family (Alice Liddell was the young girl who became the inspiration for "Alice In Wonderland"). Inspired by true events and real people in Dodgson's life, this is our fictionalized account of what may be accounted for in those missing volumes.

Tickets are FREE! 60 minute run time. NO INTERMISSION. This show is not suitable for children under the age of 16. Performances will be held at The Avery Schreiber Playhouse, 4934 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601. Reserve your seats: https://writingwonderland.eventbrite.com.

Featuring -- Josh Vetter as Charles Dodgson/Lewis Carroll, Katie Rodriguez as Alice Liddell/Alice, Ra'Shawn Durell as Robinson Duckworth/The Cheshire Cat, Samuel Erdahl as Father Sherrington/The Mad Hatter, Trevor Wright as Henry Liddell/The March Hare, Lyndon Laveaux as John Tenniel/The White Rabbit, Lacy Blake as Lorina Liddell/The Queen of Hearts, Afton Quast as The Woman.





