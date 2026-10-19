WICKED, SINNERS and More Among 2026 World Choreography Awards Nominees

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The 16th annual World Choreography Awards will take place Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Avalon Hollywood, celebrating achievements in choreography across film, television, music videos, commercials and digital media. The ceremony will honor acclaimed choreographer and director Vincent Paterson with the Legacy Award, with Kevin Stea returning as host.

The World Choreography Awards recognize choreographers working across eight categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality/Variety Show, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content and Digital Content Independent. The evening will feature clips highlighting nominated work alongside live performances.

This year's Legacy Award recipient, Vincent Paterson, is an internationally recognized choreographer, director, dancer and creative director whose career spans music videos, concert tours, film, television, Broadway, opera and commercials.

Paterson has worked with some of the entertainment industry's most prominent performers, including Michael Jackson and Madonna, contributing to several of their most recognizable performances and visual productions.

His film choreography credits include Evita, The Birdcage, Closer, Dancer in the Dark, Hook, The Mighty Quinn and Mannequin.

"This is an extraordinary one-night-only celebration bringing the world's most exceptional dance talent together on one stage," said World Choreography Awards founder and producer Allen Walls.

The November 8 ceremony will begin with media check-in at 6:15 p.m., followed by red carpet arrivals at 6:45 p.m. A nominees and VIP red carpet session is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony beginning at 8:15 p.m.

For additional information, visit the World Choreography Awards website.

MOTION PICTURE

Aakomon Jones - Sinners

Christopher Scott, Associates Eddie Torres Jr., Danielle Sten-Guillermo - Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Gimme Love

Mandy Moore, Associate Jonathan Redavid - The Life of Chuck

Jamal Sims, Associate Kai Martinez - A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Sergio Trujillo, Co-Choreographer Brandon Bieber, Associates Morgan Marcel, Chris Hernandez - Kiss Of The Spider Woman

DIGITAL CONTENT

TELEVISION AWARD SHOW / SPECIAL

DIGITAL CONTENT INDEPENDENT

Malou Linders - Adele

Sergio Reis - Bittersuite

Paris Cavanagh - Purple Lace Bra

Erica Klein - Standing on the Horizon

Ricky Ubeda, Associate Bella Tagle - It's Not That Serious

TELEVISION EPISODIC

Corey Baker – Wednesday

Marguerite Derricks - Etoile

Brooke Lipton - Palm Royale

Paul Becker & Ryan Maw - A Week Away The Series

Lance Guillermo & Danielle Sten-Guillermo - Will Trent

COMMERCIALS

Noelle Marsh - DSW

Sadie Wilking - GAP, Feels Like Gap

Tanisha Scott – Apple

Dez Soliven x Gab Robert – Redken

Robbie Blue, Associates Lucas DeBiasi, Marie Spieldenner - Gap, Better in Denim

MUSIC VIDEO

Shay Latukolan - Jungle, Keep Me Satisfied

Vata, Ingyoo Kim, Silverspoon - Jennie, Like Jennie

Lindsey Blaufarb + Craig Hollamon - Scott Hoying, Pray

Robbie Blue, Associate Marie Spieldenner - Doechii, Anxiety

Mandy Moore, Associate Amanda Balen - Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia

TELEVISION REALITY / VARIETY SHOW

Parris Goebel - Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga

Jason Gilkison - Strictly Come Dancing, Tango Takeover

Robbie Blue, Associate Bailey Holt – Saturday Night Live, Tate McRae

Jason Gilkison & Ashley Banjo - Strictly Come Dancing, Where Is My Husband

Derek Hough, Associates Hayley Erbert, Chase Haley Bowden - Dancing With The Stars, 20th Birthday Party Night

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 02 Hrs 15 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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