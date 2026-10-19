WICKED, SINNERS and More Among 2026 World Choreography Awards Nominees
The 16th annual ceremony will take place November 8 at Avalon Hollywood, honoring Vincent Paterson with the Legacy Award.
The 16th annual World Choreography Awards will take place Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Avalon Hollywood, celebrating achievements in choreography across film, television, music videos, commercials and digital media. The ceremony will honor acclaimed choreographer and director Vincent Paterson with the Legacy Award, with Kevin Stea returning as host.
The World Choreography Awards recognize choreographers working across eight categories: Motion Picture, Music Video, Television Reality/Variety Show, Television Award Show/Special, Television Episodic, Commercials, Digital Content and Digital Content Independent. The evening will feature clips highlighting nominated work alongside live performances.
This year's Legacy Award recipient, Vincent Paterson, is an internationally recognized choreographer, director, dancer and creative director whose career spans music videos, concert tours, film, television, Broadway, opera and commercials.
Paterson has worked with some of the entertainment industry's most prominent performers, including Michael Jackson and Madonna, contributing to several of their most recognizable performances and visual productions.
His film choreography credits include Evita, The Birdcage, Closer, Dancer in the Dark, Hook, The Mighty Quinn and Mannequin.
"This is an extraordinary one-night-only celebration bringing the world's most exceptional dance talent together on one stage," said World Choreography Awards founder and producer Allen Walls.
The November 8 ceremony will begin with media check-in at 6:15 p.m., followed by red carpet arrivals at 6:45 p.m. A nominees and VIP red carpet session is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony beginning at 8:15 p.m.
For additional information, visit the World Choreography Awards website.
MOTION PICTURE
- Aakomon Jones - Sinners
- Christopher Scott, Associates Eddie Torres Jr., Danielle Sten-Guillermo - Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Gimme Love
- Mandy Moore, Associate Jonathan Redavid - The Life of Chuck
- Jamal Sims, Associate Kai Martinez - A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
- Sergio Trujillo, Co-Choreographer Brandon Bieber, Associates Morgan Marcel, Chris Hernandez - Kiss Of The Spider Woman
DIGITAL CONTENT
- Robert Roldan – USC
- JA Collective - Robot Club
- Mark Ballas - My Way
- Fatima Robinson - Vogue World Hollywood
- Christopher Scott – Wicked, For Good At Target
TELEVISION AWARD SHOW / SPECIAL
- Robbie Blue, Associate Ashley Kole - 67th Grammys, Doechii
- Mandy Moore, Associates Robert Roldan, Martha Nichols - 97th Academy Awards
- Jamal Sims, Associates Kai Martinez, Will B. Bell - The Lion King, at the Hollywood Bowl
- Christopher Scott, Associates Emilio Dosal, Comfort Fedoke - Wicked One Wonderful Night
- Robbie Blue, Associates Lucas DeBiasi, Marie Spieldenner – Video Music Awards, Tate McRae
DIGITAL CONTENT INDEPENDENT
- Malou Linders - Adele
- Sergio Reis - Bittersuite
- Paris Cavanagh - Purple Lace Bra
- Erica Klein - Standing on the Horizon
- Ricky Ubeda, Associate Bella Tagle - It's Not That Serious
TELEVISION EPISODIC
- Corey Baker – Wednesday
- Marguerite Derricks - Etoile
- Brooke Lipton - Palm Royale
- Paul Becker & Ryan Maw - A Week Away The Series
- Lance Guillermo & Danielle Sten-Guillermo - Will Trent
COMMERCIALS
- Noelle Marsh - DSW
- Sadie Wilking - GAP, Feels Like Gap
- Tanisha Scott – Apple
- Dez Soliven x Gab Robert – Redken
- Robbie Blue, Associates Lucas DeBiasi, Marie Spieldenner - Gap, Better in Denim
MUSIC VIDEO
- Shay Latukolan - Jungle, Keep Me Satisfied
- Vata, Ingyoo Kim, Silverspoon - Jennie, Like Jennie
- Lindsey Blaufarb + Craig Hollamon - Scott Hoying, Pray
- Robbie Blue, Associate Marie Spieldenner - Doechii, Anxiety
- Mandy Moore, Associate Amanda Balen - Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia
TELEVISION REALITY / VARIETY SHOW
- Parris Goebel - Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga
- Jason Gilkison - Strictly Come Dancing, Tango Takeover
- Robbie Blue, Associate Bailey Holt – Saturday Night Live, Tate McRae
- Jason Gilkison & Ashley Banjo - Strictly Come Dancing, Where Is My Husband
- Derek Hough, Associates Hayley Erbert, Chase Haley Bowden - Dancing With The Stars, 20th Birthday Party Night
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