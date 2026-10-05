TASKMASTER LIVE ON STAGE Will Come to the Hollywood Bowl For One Night Only

Following a US live tour, 'Taskmaster' will come to the Hollywood Bowl for one night only on Tuesday, June 22, 2027. This live version of the British television phenomenon, Taskmaster Live On Stage, will feature the Taskmaster, Greg Davies, and the show's creator and Davies's sidekick, Alex Horne as hosts, alongside yet-to-be-revealed celebrity guest contestants, as well as audience members willing to put their ingenuity to the test and dignity on the line.

The Hollywood Bowl engagement will take place just a few weeks after Taskmaster Live On Stage performs at Manchester's AO Arena on Wednesday, May 26, 2027.

In Taskmaster Live On Stage, celebrity guests and select audience members will have a chance to compete for eternal glory. Brand-new tasks devised by Horne will turn seemingly simple challenges into wildly unpredictable comedy, as contestants search for clever solutions and questionable loopholes under the pressure of a live audience. Davies will deliver his merciless verdicts on their successes and failures, awarding points and ultimately crowning the evening's champion.

Alex Horne, the show's creator and Taskmaster's Assistant said: 'This is one of the maddest moments of my life. For me the Hollywood Bowl means Monty Python and the Manchester Arena means Oasis. Now it's our turn?! Luckily I'm with my biggest friend Greg so I'm going to be so brave.'

Greg Davies, The Taskmaster said: 'I am thrilled that my tiny assistant and I are to bring 'Taskmaster' to such illustrious venues. Whilst on one hand it feels daunting, on the other it feels like destiny. Rest assured my judgements will remain even handed and every effort will be made for everyone to have a good time, except Alex.'

Tickets will be released for pre-sale exclusively to the Taskmaster mailing list on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with general sale tickets available on Friday, October 16, 2026. Sign up to the mailing list for pre-sale access here.

''Taskmaster' has long been one of my favorite shows… In addition to being silly and enchanting, 'Taskmaster' is breathtakingly novel: I'm amazed by its capacity to remain unpredictable to both its viewers and its participants… [its] among the best of the best' - Margaret Lyons, The New York Times

Taskmaster Live On Stage had its US premiere earlier this year with sold-out engagements in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York. Celebrity guests included John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Lisa Gilroy and Jason Mantzoukas. The Boston Globe hailed the show as 'a sensation in the US… unpredictable, and always funny,' while Parade called it 'tremendous' and USA Today called it, 'absolutely hilarious.'

'Taskmaster' has built a devoted American following through YouTube, where its official channel has amassed more than 1.7 billion views worldwide and attracted more than 2.3 million subscribers. North American viewership has increased 85% year over year, with more than 215 million views from the region so far in 2026.

The show's growing stateside popularity has brought Davies and Horne to Late Night with Seth Meyers for multiple appearances. Their first appearance became the program's second most-streamed interview online, behind only Meyers's interview with Barack Obama. As of September 2026, American viewers can now stream all seasons of 'Taskmaster' on Hulu.

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