WATCHING PAINT DRY To Get Theatrical Premiere/Art Gallery At Bootleg Theater

jpeg Productions is now selling tickets for its inaugural play, written by Joey Povinelli. The show is also doubling as a display for new works by visual artist, Sathya (can be found on Instagram under the handle @bbavaria). The show previously had a reading at Marymount Manhattan College and The Bootleg Theater last December.

Watching Paint Dry focuses on Eloise Esteban, a visual artist, who despite garnering critical and financial acclaim has never left the confines of her home due to an illness. Her only contact with the outside is her promoter, Dr. Thomas, who has raised and conditioned her to be as productive as possible. Eloise is content in this existence but recent events begin to cause her to question the authenticity of her curated existence. The play's tone walks a tightrope of comedy and drama; stylized yet oppressively real.

In addition to the show, viewers will be treated to a gallery of art representing Eloise's Neo-Neon-ism movement. Each piece is handcrafted and curated by Sathya from her private collection. Attendees will have a chance to see these unique pieces on public display for the first time ever.

The cast of the play includes jpeg Productions' co-founder, Ella Glabicki as Eloise, Skip Pipo as Dr. Thomas, Sarah Ritter as Evelyn, and David Long as Steve.

Watching Paint Dry's creative team includes Gini Benson (Assistant Stage Manager), Tom Wyman (Scenic Design), Carlos Ramirez (Lighting Design), Tim Storms (Fight Choreography) Paola Serna (Costume Design).

BIOS

Joey Povinelli

Playwright/Producer

Joey Povinelli was born the son of a knife sharpener in Cave Creek, Arizona. After spending years self-producing shows in New York City's underground (notably a staged adaptation of his post-apocalyptic sitcom, Sheltered), he decided to pack it up and move to LA. Recent works include his webseries, Bad Words with Arturo Edwards, a satirical take on vlogging and the political climate. Joey is a co-founder of jpeg Productions, a new film/theatrical production company based out of Los Angeles. He believes in independent approaches to art. He also authors critical essays and short stories which can be found on joeypov.com

Ella Glabicki

Actress/Producer

Ella Glabicki is an actor/producer/creator in LA. Hailing from the acting program at Marymount Manhattan College, where she developed a passion for experimental theatre and film, Ella has been featured in numerous features and shorts while simultaneously producing her own work. She can be spotted on Nuke City on Amazon Prime; and on In Ice Cold Blood on Oxygen Network, in addition to upcoming features including Kingdom by the Sea and Sovereign Blue, and a number of ads. As for her own work, she created a successful series of art parties as fundraisers for Planned Parenthood, including a zine launch and an art gallery. Other work includes: Read Receipts, an experimental theatre piece/art installation completed through the Core Company Program at The Orchard Project in Saratoga Springs. Ella is a co-founding member of jpeg Productions, a production company in Los Angeles interested in the bizarre, yet topical.

Sathya

Artist

Sathya is a painter, writer, and filmmaker. Currently studying Art and philosophy in LA, she finds herself exploring and experimenting daily with the craft of painting. She studied cinematography at EICAR in Paris, France, and French Language and Civilisation at La Sorbonne du Paris. She has been making drawings, paintings, and recordings throughout her life. Some of her works include short-film titled NOTHING (director and writer) and experimental comedy series EL MUNDO DEL VIEJARRO ( The World of The Old). Sathya is fascinated by Art History and the creation of concepts. Experimentation and Improvisation are key factors in her creative process.





