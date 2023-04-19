WAKING UP TO ALL OF ME Starts June 3 At Zephyr Theatre

Waking Up to All of Me. A Hollywood Fringe Festival selection, written and performed by Amber Susa and directed and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson. will be presented at The Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets go on sale starting May 1.

Waking Up to All of Me is subtitled The Integration of the Inner Child and the Empowered Woman.

Amber Susa was born to loving, supportive parents. The pretty blonde is a gifted triple threat (actor/singer/dancer). Sounds like she's set for a perfect life. But, no.

She somehow becomes convinced that she should compromise the use of her talents for some notion of safety. She goes into a downward spiral of addictive behavior with alcohol, drugs and sex.

Her inner child leads her out of despair and into physical and mental health through a combination of holistic practices including meditation.

She emerges triumphant as an empowered woman, a successful entrepreneur with her own holistic fitness practice, and a loving parent.

How she won through is the inspiring substance of Waking Up to All of Me.

Amber Susa is the founder and owner of Allomi, a sanctuary for holistic health and healing in Redondo Beach, CA. She currently lives in Palos Verdes with her children Dawson and Will. She is an entrepreneur, business owner, fitness expert, holistic health coach, inspirational speaker, writer, performer and spiritual teacher. Growing up as an actress, dancer and singer, Amber was naturally drawn to creative expression, storytelling and performing. She has spent the last two decades in the fitness industry, and has been an entrepreneur for the last 12 years. After becoming a mother to two beautiful children, severe low back pain led her to a meditation practice and spiritual journey that called her to open Allomi (all-of-me). Amber is dedicated to sharing her experience and to inspiring others to live their best life. It is her desire and intention to elevate the collective through being all of who she was born to be.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs and develops Waking Up to All of Me. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios and a recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, Is It History or Is It His-Story? and more.

Waking Up to All of Me is just the story that we need right now: No matter how challenging the obstacles in our lives, there is reason for abundant hope.