Vivaldi And Romance Launches Frost Music Live's 2022 Season

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami has announced the line-up for the Frost Music Live critically acclaimed Signature Series.

Beginning on Valentine's Day the 2022 line-up offers music for everyone in the family from classical to jazz, from multi GRAMMY Award winners, NEA Jazz Masters and MacArthur Fellows, to the brightest most innovative new artists performing in music today.

Most concerts are held at the Gusman Concert Hall, located on the University of Miami campus, 1314 Miller Drive in Coral Gables. Tickets, further information and the latest COVID guidelines can be access via the website www.frostmusiclive.com.

In keeping with policy established at the beginning of the pandemic, all concerts (unless otherwise indicated) will be live streamed via the school's YouTube channel.

FROST MUSIC LIVE 2022 SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 7:30 p.m.

An Italian Valentine

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Bettina Mussumeli, violin

Jodi Levitz, viola

Ross Harbaugh, cello

Frost alumni and current students

Take your loved one on a romantic musical journey to Vivaldi's Venice with Miami's newest chamber ensemble, I Solisti di Miami.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Jack Quartet

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Hailed by The New York Times as "our leading new music foursome!"

One of the most acclaimed, and respected groups performing contemporary classical music today.

Thursday March 3, 7:30 p.m.

Frost Concert Jazz Band Wih Terri Lyne Carrington

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

John Daversa, director

Terri Lyne Carrington, guest drummer

"She is the personification of Black Girl Magic" -- Associated Press

NEA Jazz Master and multi GRAMMY winner drummer, producer, educator Terri Lyne Carrington, who jazz icon Wayne Shorter calls "one of the finest drummers in the world," joins forces with the Frost Concert Jazz Band, led by multi GRAMMY winner John Daversa.

Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, 3:00 p.m.

The World Premiere of The Leopard -Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay 3189

www.smdcac.org

Music by Michael Dellaira and Libretto by J. D. McClatchy

Gerard Schwarz conductor

Alan Johnson, music director

Jeffrey Buchman, stage director

Kim Josephson, baritone; Robynne Redmon, mezzo-soprano; Frank Ragsdale, tenor, and guest artist Kevin Short are joined by the rising star students of the Frost Opera Theater.

The opera is based on the internationally acclaimed 1958 novel Il Gattopardo by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, later adapted to an award winning classic film starring Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale and Alain Delon. Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina, known as "The Leopard" for his commanding personality is a member of an impoverished aristocracy, soon to be obsolete, who reluctantly adjusts to the modern world to guarantee his family's future - and in doing so, sacrifices the happiness of one of them.Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra premiere this third opera collaboration by composer Michael Dellaira and poet/librettist J.D. McClatchy, completed shortly before the passing of Mr. McClatchy in 2018.

More information at smdcac.org or call 786.573.5300.

Friday March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Music Of Mason Bates - Frost Wind Ensemble

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Robert Carnochan, conductor

Composer of the GRAMMY-winning opera, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates, named the most-performed composer of his generation is transforming how classical music is experienced through his symphonic music and its unique integration of electronic sounds. Bates' Bootleggers Break makes its world premiere.

Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

American Brass Quintet

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

The New York Times says, "Positively breathtaking," and Newsweek calls them, "The high priests of brass." The American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as one of the leading chamber ensembles of our time.

Friday, April 8, 2022 8p.m.

JAZZ ROOTS - Storytellers-Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza

Adrienne Arsht Center

1400 Biscayne Bay, Miami, FL

Featuring Frost Concert Jazz Band

John Daversa Quintet, opening act

Melding Brazilian pop and American jazz, GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Luciana Souza brings her deeply personal, colorful, and illuminated musicality to big-band arrangements of songs by her fellow Brazilians Chico Buarque, Ivan Lins, Gilberto Gil, and more. Souza's work transcends traditional musical boundaries, offering solid roots in jazz, a sophisticated lineage in world music and an enlightened approach to the latest sounds. She will be joined onstage by GRAMMY winner Vince Mendoza and the Frost Concert Jazz Band.

More Information at arshtcenter.org.

Friday, Apr 22, 7:30 p.m.

Maria Schneider Celebrates Earth Day! - Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Maria Schneider and Scott Flavin, conductors

The Frost School's Henry Mancini Institute artistic director and multi-GRAMMY-winner Maria Schneider present an evening of music, art, and science to honor Earth Day. Join us for this groundbreaking experience.

Monday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

A Familiar Stage --Sandra Lopez and Alan Johnson

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Sandra Lopez, soprano

Alan Johnson, piano

The New York Times calls her voice, "meltingly beautiful." Opera News says it is "a dark-hued lyric instrument capable of considerable emotional power." Lopez has performed internationally to great acclaim. She shares the stage with Drama Desk winner and Frost Professor Alan Johnson. The program includes operatic repertoire drawn from signature roles created by Lopez's MET Opera performances. They will perform Italian repertoire and songs by women composers. This is Lopez's first faculty voice recital since her 2019 Frost appointment.

Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.

Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra

Gusman Concert Hall

1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables

Dafnis Prieto, drums, director

Brian Lynch, trumpet

MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and GRAMMY-winner Dafnis Prieto conducts the DownBeat Award-winning Frost Latin Jazz Orchestra. The program will highlight music from the GRAMMY-winning album, The Omni-American Book Club, by Frost professor and GRAMMY-winner Brian Lynch. DownBeat said the album "has elevated Lynch's vast oeuvre to ambitious new heights of accomplishment and acclaim." Lynch joins on trumpet and Prieto on drums. NPR says Prieto, who is Cuban, "stretches and often shatters the expectations of straight-ahead jazz." Don't miss this special night.