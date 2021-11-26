Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vitello's Sings THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

pixeltracker

Performers set to include Frankie Grande, Emma Hunton, Drew Droege and more.

Nov. 26, 2021  

Vitello's Sings THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Fenistein's at Vitello's presents the inaugural concert of their new series, Vitello's Sings! Join stars from the stage and screen as they sing songs from one of our most beloved, classic Christmas movies, The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Guests will not only hear their favorite songs from the film, but also a few bonus songs that didn't quite make it to the silver screen. Children of all ages are sure to be filled with holiday cheer through the music and magic of these festive songs!

Featuring Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live, Teen Beach Movie), Drew Droege (Search Party, Drunk History), Frankie Grande (Mama Mia, Rock of Ages), Juliana Hansen (Toy Story 4,Thoroughly Modern Millie), Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, Wicked), Amanda Kruger (A Little Night Music LA, UMPO A League of Their Own), Regina LeVert (Rock of Ages, Frozen Live). and Michael-Leon Wooley (AJ and the Queen, The Frog Princess)

* The Muppets will not be appearing at this performance *

Produced and co-directed by Danny Taylor with co-director and technical director: Chadd McMillan, and musical director Brad Gardner.

Learn more at www.vitellosrestaurant.com.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand