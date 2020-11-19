Virtual Studio Creates Real Possibilities For La Mirada's Phantom Projects Theatre Group

In 24 years, La Mirada-based Phantom Projects Theatre Group has performed for nearly a million students throughout the United States, between a combination of touring shows that travel to schools, youth groups, and theatres, and their full-season of shows at their home base, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

On March 18, it all came to a screeching halt. And nothing has been the same.

With the possibility of closing down for good, the collective group of volunteers decided to find a new ways to be creative and to fundraise. A Virtual Studio, a Live-Streamed Fundraising telethon, and a Netflix-style Streaming Performance Network.

The Production Studio launched in early November, and the group has been churning out content ever since. Mixing performance footage from the last 24 years with new content created in their La Mirada Offices, Phantom Projects has found a new way to reach audiences, while still confronting serious topics.

In fact, their first virtual performance of "I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT", a drama about mental health and youth suicide caught the eye of the play's author, Bradley Hayward, a Canadian playwright with over 60 plays produced in 20 countries. Hayward found the performance online and wrote to the troupe letting them know that it was "Hands down, the best production of the play that I have ever seen."

Instead of performing on stage in front of live audiences, the group's STREAMING PERFORMANCE NETWORK, uses their rehearsal space to create shows that range from talk-show style programs, to original programming, to new versions of their shows that confront topics such as bullying, racism, violence and social media.

Their biggest project will be their Jerry Lewis style Telethon fundraiser taking place over two days, December 5-6. This live streamed event will feature performers from their past 24 years, auctions, interviews, and much more. Taking place each day from 12pm-6pm, the event will be crucial step in securing their future. Performers and guests from Phantom's past seasons will include stars from hit shows such as Netflix's Pen 15, America's Got Talent, Disney's Diary of a Future President, and more to be announced! Each, a veteran of Phantom Projects Theatre Group.

"We of course need to follow all rules with masks, social distancing, etc. Keeping that in mind, we have found a creative way to meet our goal of providing our supporters and the community at large, with a way to let people know that we're still here, and want to be here long after these closures," commented Producing Artistic Director Steve Cisneros, a La Mirada resident who started the company in 1996 at the age of 17.

The troupe has a goal of raising $60,000 to survive the upcoming closures. To donate, visit www.PhantomProjects.com/donate or use Venmo @PhantomProjects

To become a virtual season ticket holder, visit www.PhantomProjects.com/Network

To view the live-stream Telethon and/or bid on auction packages, visit www.PhantomProjects.com/Telethon

