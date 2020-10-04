Virtual Off the Page Presents COLLECTED STORIES

Because of the pandemic, the event will be online via the streaming service of ShowTix4U on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Virtual Off the Page, the series of virtual staged readings presented online by Sierra Madre Playhouse, next presents streamed performances of Collected Stories by Donald Margulies. Because of the pandemic, the event will be online via the streaming service of ShowTix4U on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PDT and on Wednesday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m. PDT. Running time is approximately 120 minutes. This event is FREE, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

HOW TO REGISTER: Use this link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40683

Upon registration, you'll be sent a link with which to access the show at the appointed time. Reservations are limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment.

If you need assistance, contact info@sierramdreplayhouse.org

BONUS! Be sure to join us for a live post-show talkback with director Christian Lebano and his cast, actors Claudette Sutherland and Alexandra Wright. This will be on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. as a Zoom webinar. To register for the talkback, go to https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1032750

HOW TO DONATE: You can support Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit arts organization, with your voluntary donation to its Light the Lights Campaign at https://bit.ly/SMPLightTheLights

In Donald Margulies' Collected Stories, grad student Lisa is thrilled to be under the tutelage of her literary idol, Ruth Steiner. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth's personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa's career begins to flourish and Ruth's begins to fade, can the tenuous relationship between mentor and mentee survive ambition, rivalry, and eventual betrayal? Collected Stories explores the complicated relationship between two independent women as they struggle to define what, if anything, is off-limits in art.

"As usual, Margulies holds the rich ore of his material up to the light so that it sends beams in every direction...always fluid and lively, the play is thick with ideas, like a stockpot of good stew." -Village Voice.

Playwright Donald Margulies won the Pulitzer Prize for his play Dinner with Friends. His Broadway credits, in addition to Collected Stories, include The Country House, Time Stands Still, Brooklyn Boy, Sight Unseen and What's Wrong with This Picture?

Christian Lebano directs. The Artistic Director of Sierra Madre Playhouse, his many directing credits include Woman in Mind (L.A. Times Critic's Choice), Deathtrap (Ovation Award winner), A Christmas Story, 4000 Miles, The Glass Menagerie (Ovation Award nominee), The Gin Game and more. Also an actor, his stage appearances include Opus, Bee-Luther-Hatchee, Our Town, To Kill a Mockingbird, God's Man in Texas and more.

The cast includes Claudette Sutherland, whose Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (in which she was the original Smitty), The Shadow Box and The Women; and Alexandra Wright, familiar to Sierra Madre Playhouse audiences from her appearances in Battledrum and 4000 Miles.

Stage manager: Jeanne Marie Valleroy.

The Virtual Off the Page series is produced by Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano and coordinated by Beryl Tsang and Jeanne Marie Valleroy.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You