PASSING STRANGE to be Presented at Pasadena Playhouse
The production features Ty Taylor from Vintage Trouble, Broadway's Britton Smith, and Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh.
Pasadena Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative team for the Los Angeles premiere of the Tony Award-winning rock musical Passing Strange(November 4 - November 29, 2026) with book and lyrics by Stew, music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. The groundbreaking musical is celebrating its 20th anniversary during the run, having opened at Berkeley Rep in 2006 before transferring to Broadway.
Passing Strange will star Ty Taylor as Narrator (lead singer of Vintage Trouble, HBO's Vinyl), Broadway's Britton Smith (Be More Chill) as Youth, and Tony Award-nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed) as Mother. The production will be directed by Tony Award-winner Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).
The ensemble of Passing Strange includes Brittany Campbell (Hamilton National Tour), Johnny Laveie (Broadway's The Book of Mormon), Devere Rogers (Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits), and singer, songwriter, and model Tanerélle.
The creative team includes Greg Nabours (Music Director), Tislarm Bouie (Choreographer), Lawrence Moten (Scenic Designer), Devario Simmons (Costume Designer), Jared Sayeg (Lighting Designer), Andrea Allmond (Sound Designer), Sasha Nicolle Smith (Intimacy Coordinator) with Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA). The team also includes Dria Brown (Associate Director), Audrey Casteris(Associate Scenic), and Andrew Tarr (Associate Sound). The Stage Management team includes lark hacksaw and David S. Franklin.
A young artist is searching for the real, but he can't seem to find it at home in South Central LA. He sets out on a cross-continental journey of self-discovery full of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll in search of a life that's bigger, louder, and entirely his own.
Celebrating 20 years since its world premiere, Passing Strange - the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation based on the life of singer-songwriter STEW - finally makes its long-awaited LA premiere. This electrifying journey pulses with raw emotion, humor, and a revelatory score. It's a full-volume coming-of-age story you won't want to turn down,
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