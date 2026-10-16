Video: Ty Taylor Performs 'We Might Play All Night' From PASSING STRANGE at Pasadena Playhouse
Ty Taylor stars as Narrator alongside Britton Smith and Saycon Sengbloh in the 20th anniversary production.
In celebration of the Los Angeles premiere of the Tony Award-winning rock musical Passing Strange, Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has created two original music videos. The first, released today, features lead singer of Vintage Trouble Ty Taylor, who is starring in the production as Narrator alongside Broadway's Britton Smith (Be More Chill) as Youth and Tony Award-nominee Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed) as Mother.
Accompanied by the band from the show, this first of its kind music video for Pasadena Playhouse highlights the show opener, We Might Play All Night as performed by Ty Taylor and also features Brittany Campbell. The entire video was shot at the Playhouse and was directed by Pasadena Playhouse Senior Director of Creative, Omar Avedanke.
Passing Strange with book and lyrics by Stew, music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen, begins performances November 4 and plays through November 29, 2026 (Press Opening November 8). The groundbreaking musical is celebrating its 20th anniversary during the run, having opened at Berkeley Rep in 2006 before transferring to Broadway.
The ensemble of Passing Strange includes Brittany Campbell (Hamilton National Tour), Johnny Laveie (Broadway's The Book of Mormon), Devere Rogers (Broadway's Chicken and Biscuits), and singer, songwriter, and model Tanerélle.
The production is directed by Tony Award-winner Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).
In Passing Strange, a young artist is searching for the real, but he can't seem to find it at home in South Central LA. He sets out on a cross-continental journey of self-discovery full of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll in search of a life that's bigger, louder, and entirely his own.
Celebrating 20 years since its world premiere, Passing Strange - the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation based on the life of singer-songwriter STEW - finally makes its long-awaited LA premiere. This electrifying journey pulses with raw emotion, humor, and a revelatory score. It's a full-volume coming-of-age story you won't want to turn down.
Tickets for Passing Strange are currently available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the Box Office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
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