TASKMASTER: LIVE ON STAGE Adds Second Hollywood Bowl Date

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After tickets sold out the Hollywood Bowl in the USA, and Europe’s second largest indoor arena, the Manchester AO in the UK, an extra date has been added at the Hollywood Bowl for “Taskmaster: Live On Stage”. The almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies and his doting sidekick Alex Horne are set to perform an additional show in LA on June 23rd, 2027, following a sold-out debut performance at the world-famous venue on the June 22nd, and their first ever UK performance in Manchester on May 26th, 2027, which sold out in just 37 minutes. They will be joined by different special guests as live contestants at each show who will be revealed in due course.

Alongside the special celebrity guests as contestants at each show, the remaining contestant places are up for grabs for the audience, who will have a chance to compete for eternal glory and bragging rights. Featuring brand-new special stage tasks for the entire audience, carefully devised by the meticulous Little Alex Horne, the Taskmaster will judge the efforts of these brave souls with merciless precision to ultimately determine one as either a Los Angeles or Mancunian “Taskmaster Live On Stage” Champion.

Taskmaster has become a hit around the world and has been particularly embraced by U.S. audiences. The popularity and success of the show on YouTube has seen it generate a loyal audience with the U.S. public and significant U.S. TV critics, including seeing the show’s stars Alex Horne and Greg Davies be invited to appear multiple times on late night chat shows, even though they had never been on American television before. Their first appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers became their second most streamed interview online (second only to his interview with Barack Obama), while the previous season contestant, Jason Mantzoukas, was also invited to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about Taskmaster. The growing audience in North America has meant that Alex & Greg hosted in person screenings of the show across two live appearances in New York which completely sold out within minutes of going on sale.

“Taskmaster Live On Stage” had its US premiere earlier this year with sold-out engagements in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York. Celebrity guests included John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Lisa Gilroy and Jason Mantzoukas. The Boston Globe hailed the show as “a sensation in the US… unpredictable, and always funny,” while Parade called it “tremendous” and USA Today called it, “absolutely hilarious.”

“Taskmaster” is now watched by its biggest audience yet with The Taskmaster YouTube channel seeing huge success internationally, particularly in North America, reaching over 15.5 billion impressions since it first launched in October 2019, with just over 1.8 billion views and over 2.3 million subscribers. The show has grown significantly in popularity with American audiences, with an 85% increase in North American viewership year on year, and over 188 million views from North America so far this year, while season 21 of the hit show saw an increase in viewership internationally, with 7 million hours watched so far on the official YouTube channel, contributing to the 336 million hours viewed and 2.3 million subscribers and counting on the channel. The channel to date has passed 1.8 billion views. More fans than ever can watch Taskmaster in the U.S. as all seasons have also been made available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. as of September 2026.

The show’s growing stateside popularity has brought Davies and Horne to “Late Night with Seth Meyers” for multiple appearances. Their first appearance became the program’s second most-streamed interview online, behind only Meyers’s interview with Barack Obama. More fans than ever can watch “Taskmaster” in the US as the show has also been made available to stream on Hulu in the US as of September 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 06 Hrs 40 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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