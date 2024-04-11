Video: Go Inside Rehearsals of JERSEY BOYS at La Mirada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside rehearsals for 3-D Theatricals in association with La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's production of JERSEY BOYS, with book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, musical direction by Allen Everman, choreography by Dana Solimando, and direction by T.J. Dawson.

JERSEY BOYS will preview on Friday, April 19 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 20 at 2 pm, have its official Opening on Saturday, April 20 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, May 12, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and fast-paced storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ’n Roll Hall of Fame! Recommended for Mature Audiences only. Explicit language.



ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM



The Cast of JERSEY BOYS features: Noah Rivera as “Frankie Valli,” Taubert Nadalini as “Bob Gaudio,” Blake Burgess as “Nick Massi,” Chris Fore as “Tommy DeVito,” Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo as “Joey & Others,” Adam Lendermon as “Bob Crewe & Others” Marlana Dunn as “Mary Delgado & Others,” Maggie Ek as “Francine & Others,” Michael Ray Fisher as “Barry Belson & Others,” Mel Mehrabian as “Lorraine & Others,” Dominic Pace as “Gyp De Carlo & Others,” Quintan Craig as “Hank Majewski & Others,” and Johnny DiGiorgio as “Norman Waxman & Others.” Swings are Joe Abraham, Dayna Sauble, and Eran Scoggins.



T.J. Dawson (Direction) is thrilled to be back at La Mirada having last directed their production of Mamma Mia! Recently his Sunday in the Park with George was the most nominated musical for the San Diego Critics Choice Awards, winning several including Best Resident Musical. T.J. is the Executive Producer and Artistic Director of 3-D Theatricals where he last directed their Newsies. He has received Ovation nominations, as well as an L.A. Drama Critics Circle Lifetime Achievement Award for his direction of the critically-acclaimed productions of Parade (13 nominations and 4 Ovation awards including Best Musical) and Ragtime. Other directing credits include: The Drowsy Chaperone (with Sally Struthers), All Shook Up, The Sound Of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5 (starring Tony Nominee Beth Malone), Into The Woods, Peter Pan, Side Show(Robby Award – Best Director, Best Musical),The Addams Family (starring Bronson Pinchot & Rachel York), Hello Dolly, Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty, Oklahoma!, The Secret Garden, The Wild Party, Bat Boy: The Musical, Cabaret, and Seussical. He is also the co-creator and director of the a cappella group @westbeatsings which performs year-round at the Disneyland Resort, as well as all over Southern California.



Dana Solimando (Choreography) has been nominated and won numerous awards including three Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, seven Ovation Award nominations, a NAACP award nomination, and three L.A. Drama Critics Circle nominations. Credits include: World Premier of IRENA - The Irena Sendler Storyfor Teatr Muzyczny Poznan (2023 Koryfeusz award and 2022 Kiepura Award nomination, Cabaret (2019 Ovation and L.A. Drama Critics Circle nominations), Rebel Genius (2019 World Premiere), American Idiot (Ovation Award nomination), Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame (5th Ave. Theater), Parade (Ovation nomination), Spring Awakening (Ovation nomination), Mamma Mia!, Rent, The Addams Family (with Rachel York and Bronson Pinchot), Billy Elliot (L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award nomination), Ragtime (Ovation nomination), Damn Yankees (Ovation Award nomination), Urinetown, Hairspray, All Shook Up, Swing! (Ovation Award—Best Choreography), Miss Saigon at Macau International Arts Festival/McCoy Rigby Entertainment (Ovation nomination), Jesus Christ Superstar national tour (NAACP Theatre Award nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, The Wizard of Oz, Hair (Sacramento Broadway Music Circus), Little Miss Scrooge (World Premiere), and Little Shop of Horrors. As a performer, her Broadway performance credits include Peter Pan (“Tiger Lily”—also filmed for A&E), Cats (“Rumpleteazer”), and Swing! (“West Coast/Country Girl”). She is the co-writer, director, and choreographer for Maestro and Route 66 on Crystal Cruises. She is also co-creator, director and choreographer for the world premiere of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, which is on its tenth year of touring the U.S., and has played Madison Square Garden and the Grand Ol’ Opry.



Allen Everman (Musical Direction) is classically trained, with an emphasis on jazz studies. He has worked as a professional pianist and Musical Director/Conductor in Southern California for 23 years. In addition to being a member of the music department staff at Citrus College, he also serves as Musical Coordinator for St. Dorothy’s Parish in Glendora, as well as resident Musical Director for Arcadia Stage.



The Design Team for JERSEY BOYS is as follows: Set Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessier; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig/Make-up Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Design co-designed by Gretchen Morales and Melanie Cavaness. The Casting Director is Lindsay Brooks. The Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

Original Broadway Stage Production by Dodger Theatricals (Michael David, Edward Strong, Rocco Landesman, Des McAnuff); Joseph J. Grano; Tamara and Kevin Kinsella; Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link Rick Steiner/Osher/Staton/Bell/Mayerson Group. World Premiere Produced by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, CA, Des McAnuff, Artistic Director & Steven B. Libman, Managing Director.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

JERSEY BOYS will preview on Friday, April 19 at 8 pm & Saturday, April 20 at 2 pm. It will open on Saturday, April 20 at 8 pm (Press Opening) and run through Sunday, May 12, 2024, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, April 21 at

6:30 pm.



There will be Open-Captioned performances on Sunday, April 21 at 1:30 pm and Saturday, May 4 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets range from $24 - $105 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Recommended for Mature Audiences only. Explicit language. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

