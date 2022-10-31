Video: First Look at A FEW GOOD MEN at La Mirada
The play will run through Sunday, November 20, 2022.
The rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl, is now playing at La Mirada.
Get a first look in the video below!
A FEW GOOD MEN began previews on Friday, October 28 at 8 pm & Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm, with a press opening on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm. The play will run through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.
From Academy-Award winning writer and renowned playwright Aaron Sorkin ("The West Wing" and To Kill A Mockingbird), this Broadway hit (which became a smash-hit film starring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise) sizzles on stage. In this courtroom drama about two Marines on trial for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay, a Navy lawyer - who's more interested in softball games than the case -- expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a determined female member of his defense team, he eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. Recommended for mature audiences.
The Cast of A FEW GOOD MEN features Doug Harris as "Lt. j.g. Daniel A. Kaffee," Andy Umberger as "Col. Nathan Jessep," Leanne Antonio as "Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway," Sara King as "Lt. Jack Ross," Matthew Bohrer as "Lt. j.g. Sam Weinberg," Patrick Stafford as "Lt. Jonathan James Kendrick," Brandon Engman as "Pfc. Louden Downey," Corey Jones as "Lt. Col. Matthew A. Markinson," Karole Foreman as "Capt. Julia Alexander Randolph," Aaron Pae Klein as "Cpl. Jeffrey Owen Howard," Michael Ocampo as "Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson," Gabriel Bonilla as "Cpl. Hammaker/Orderly/MP/Sentry," Isaac J. Cruz as "Cpl. Dunn/Lawyer/Sergeant-at-Arms," Kodi Jackman as "Lawyer/MP/Sentry," James Ripple as "Tom/ MP/ Sentry," Rodrigo Varandas as "Pfc. William T. Santiago/MP/Sentry," and Greg Watanabe as "Capt. Isaac Whitaker & Cmdr. Walter Stone." Understudies are Noah Collins and Dylan Wittrock.
October 31, 2022
