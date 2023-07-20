Video: Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre

Performances run at La Mirada Theatre November 10 - December 3, 2023.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Watch an all new trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre! Performances run at La Mirada Theatre November 10 - December 3, 2023. Check out the video below.

Follow the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom – from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “So Far Away,” “It Might as Well Rain Until September,” “Up on the Roof,” and “The Loco-motion.”  

Don’t miss this smash Broadway hit! Beautiful The Carole King Musical Book by Douglas McGrath Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing Orchestrations, Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell







