VIDEO: Go Inside the Student Matinee of JITNEY at the Mark Taper Forum

Center Theatre Group is currently presenting August Wilson's "Jitney" at the Mark Taper Forum. Performances will continue through December 29.

The production recently held a student matinee, and you can experience the event alongside first-time high school theatregoers from across SoCal. Check out the video below!

Originally presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, "Jitney" is directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Francois Battiste, Harvy Blanks, Amari Cheatom, Anthony Chisholm, Brian D. Coats, Steven Anthony Jones, Nija Okoro, Keith Randolph Smith and Ray Anthony Thomas.

The creative team features scenic design by David Gallo, costume design by Toni- Leslie James, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Darron L. West and Charles Coes with original music by Bill Sims Jr. and fight direction by Thomas Schall.

Tickets are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). Tickets range from $25 - $125 (ticket prices are subject to change). The Mark Taper Forum is located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.





