VIDEO: First Look at LA Opera's CINDERELLA

LA Opera's production of the fairy tale classic Cinderella comes to life in a brand new way. The production, which just began pergormances on November 20, will run through December 12. The production's website describes Cinderella as "Gioachino Rossini's delightfully entertaining spin on the ultimate rags-to-riches tale finds our spunky heroine (no damsel in distress here) with an opportunity to nab the most eligible bachelor in the land and outwit her social-climbing family in the process. Fast-rising operatic royalty Serena Malfi and Levy Sekgapane star as our fairytale lovers, alongside a bit of luxury casting with Ildebrando D'Arcangelo as Cinderella's mysterious benefactor. Rossini master Alessandro Corbelli returns as the stepfather who tries to foil the happy ending."

While the in person performances will be held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Cinderella will also offer two live-stream performances for theatregoers who want to experience the show at home. The live stream performances will be November 28th at 2pm and December 1st at 7:30. You can find more information on tickets for this production here, and watch a sneak peek below: