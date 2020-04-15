VIDEO: Dixie Longate, Kathryn Hahn, and More Join Geffen Stayhouse

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Geffen Playhouse presents Geffen Stayhouse! They will be be sharing exclusive, original content every Wednesday from some of their Geffen alumns and favorite theater artists!

Dixie Longate, the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party out of the living and into the 21st century returns for this week's Stayhouse.

Artistic Director Matt Shakman shares a message of hope and gratitude to Geffen Playhouse supporters as we navigate these unprecedented times. Support The Geffen Playhouse with a donation at www.geffenplayhouse.org/donate

Kathryn Hahn , Ethan Sandler, and their progeny perform a scene from David Mamet 's 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross. NOTE: This video contains adult language and mature content and is not recommended for children under 14. Recorded exclusively for Geffen Stayhouse.





