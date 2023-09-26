VAN HELSING'S DRACULA Immersive Circus Dinner Theater Experience

The unique venue will be transformed for an innovative production and an original sapphic spin on the gothic tale.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Madmann's Playground's production of "Van Helsing's Dracula," an immersive circus dinner theater experience, will have its World Premiere for four performances only starting October 21 at Vatican Banquet Hall, located at 6913 Van Nuys Blvd in Van Nuys.

The unique venue will be transformed for an innovative production and an original sapphic spin on the gothic tale. The all-female cast of accomplished circus performers, dancers and actors will immerse the audience in the seductive world of "Van Helsing's Dracula."

Equally important to the show is the dining experience. To ensure diners receive anelevated dining experience, chef Anne Apra is designing a curated three-course menu of Romanian specialties to thematically match the original narrative.

Performances of "Van Helsing's Dracula" will take place on October 21, November 4, 11and 18.



