Upright Citizens Brigade Closes Sunset Boulevard Location

Upright Citizens Brigade has closed their Sunset Boulevard venue, according to a post on social media. The comedy troupe said that they have "been unable to make mortgage payments during this extended shutdown."

This comes 8 months after the troupe closed its New York venue earlier this year. They say that they are "still working to maintain Franklin [Avenue] space and look forward to being legally allowed to gather again." The company will continue digital classes in the meantime.

UCB is led by co-founders Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, Matt Besser and Ian Roberts.

"We know this theater was a home for so many, and so many people were responsible for helping it grow. We want to thank all of those people and the New York community who were also significantly impacted by recent closures," the statement reads.

