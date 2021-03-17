Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Unsettling Dramaturgy Announces Recipients Of 2021 Unsettling Dramaturgy Award

The award acknowledges self-identified Black, Black Indigenous, Black Native, and/or Afro-Indigenous theatre, dance and experimental performance makers.

Mar. 17, 2021  

The Unsettling Dramaturgy Colloquium has announced the recipients of the inaugural Unsettling Dramaturgy Award for self-identified Black, Black Indigenous, Black Native, and/or Afro-Indigenous theatre, dance and experimental performance makers, who are Crip, Deaf, Mad, Sick, Chronically Ill, Disabled, Neurodiverse. Recipients are at a variety of stages in their career/practice, and are all based in the so-called USA or Canada.

This award is the Unsettling Dramaturgy Colloquium's response to anti-Black racism and the intersecting systemic oppressions and exclusions that shape our performance arts ecologies. This award is an expression of our alignment with movements like Black Lives Matter.

The Unsettling Dramaturgy Award includes: a cash gift; web features of the recipient's work; an online event with awarded artists, being produced for the public in collaboration with HowlRound in later 2021.

AWARD RECIPIENTS

Anne-Audrey Remarais, she/her, Montreal, QC

Barak adé Soleil, Chicago, IL

Dedra McDermott, she/her, Toronto, ON

Drewcella Davis, they/them, Minneapolis, MN

Elbert Joseph, he/him/they/them, Boston MA

Jamal Jackson, he/him/his, Brooklyn, NYC

Joya Powell, she/her, Lanapehoking land colonially known as Harlem, NYC

Leroy Moore, Berkeley, CA

Lydia K. Valentine, she/her, Tacoma, WA

melannie monoceros, they/them, Treaty 1/Winnipeg, MB; home of the Métis First Nation and the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, Dene, Cree, Dakota and Oji-Cree Nations

Michelle Banks, she/her, Washington D.C.
Patty Berne, they/them

Rashid M. Bey, he/him, Kansas City, MO

Rene Fisher, she / her, Baltimore, MD

Rye, they/them, Toronto, ON

Siobhan Barker, they/them, Vancouver, BC


