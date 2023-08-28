URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR Returns For Halloween!

URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR will reach into the depths of the darkest corners of the human psyche to bring you their most horrifying show yet.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 3 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR Returns For Halloween!

URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR Returns For Halloween!

Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre will bring Halloween must-see URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR back to North Hollywood this October 2023.

Part twisting haunted house and part badass theatre attraction, URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR will reach into the depths of the darkest corners of the human psyche to bring you their most horrifying show yet. There's nothing family friendly about this haunt anymore, folks... The monstrous freaks are here to terrify and shock you to your core! After facing the spine-chilling and often risqué maze upon entrance, guests will be treated to a captivating live show consisting of a series of shocking and bloody wordless vignettes and mind-blowing physical performances. Guests will then face frightening new creatures hiding within a reversed version of the scream-inducing TOUR OF TERROR maze on their way back into the real world.

A Halloween tradition for many in Southern California and beyond, URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR was created by Zombie Joe and Jana Wimer, and has traveled the globe haunting audiences in Edinburgh, New York City, and Cape Town. URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR has also been recognized by horror icon Joe Bob Briggs, receiving the Silver Bolo Award for "Excellence in Horror Media."

Prepare for a raunchy, terrifying, and entirely unique experience. URBAN DEATH TOUR OF TERROR will shock and delight even the bravest of souls. Do not come alone!



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Conundrum Theatre Company Presents ZANNA, DONT! Photo
Conundrum Theatre Company Presents ZANNA, DON'T!

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its first production of the season, the fun and hilarious Zanna, Don't!, with performances at the Victory Theatre Center from September 8th through 17th.

2
Cheyenne Jackson, Ada Vox, and More to be Featured in LA CAGE at the Hollywood Roosevelt H Photo
Cheyenne Jackson, Ada Vox, and More to be Featured in LA CAGE at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

Get ready for an extraordinary performance of LA CAGE at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel featuring Cheyenne Jackson, Ada Vox, and more. Find out when and where you can catch this highly anticipated show in Hollywood. Don't miss this limited-time event – all the details you need to know are right here.

3
Yarn/Wire Unveils 2023-2024 International Season Photo
Yarn/Wire Unveils 2023-2024 International Season

Discover the exciting lineup of Yarn/Wire's 2023/2024 season, featuring experimental percussion and piano performances at renowned festivals and venues around the world.

4
Interview: Les Kurkendaal-Barrett L.A. Premieres His THE REAL BLACK SWANN: CONFESSIONS OF Photo
Interview: Les Kurkendaal-Barrett L.A. Premieres His THE REAL BLACK SWANN: CONFESSIONS OF AMERICA'S FIRST BLACK DRAG QUEEN

The Los Angeles premiere of actor/writer Les Kurkendaal-Barrett’s The Real Black Swann: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen begins August 31, 2023, at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hollywood U2 - U2 Tribute
The Bourbon Room (4/08-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birds of North America
Odyssey Theatre (9/22-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTR: Norine & the King of Swatsville
Chance Theater (9/20-9/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir on Sept 23rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You